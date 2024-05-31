The Pet Shop Boys are playing a show in Glasgow.

The chart-topping pop duo are set to play Scotland this June.

The Pet Shop Boys - consisting of vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboard player Chris Lowe - are one of the most successful British recording artists in history, having sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

With 42 top 30 singles in the UK alone, they are famous for number one songs like West End Girls, It's a Sin, Always on My Mind and Heart.

The three-time Brit Award winners are currently in the middle of their first ever greatest hits tour, entitled Dreamworld.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a stop in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Pet Shop Boys playing Glasgow?

The Pet Shop Boys play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Dreamworld' tour on Tuesday, June 4.

Will there be a support act?

The Pet Shop Boys are being supported by Dave Pearce’s Dance Anthems DJ set. Pearce is DJ, EDM producer and boradcaster who has performed around the world and is most famous for presenting the Dance Anthems show on BBC Radio for a decade.

What are the stage times?

No exact stage times have been announced by the venue or the artist, but doors will open at 6.30pm, Dave Pearce will play from 7.15pm and the show is set to finish by 10.30pm. Similar shows at the Hydro would suggest that The Pet Shop Boys will take to the stage at around 8.30pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £69.80.

Are there any age restrictions?

The only age restriction for the gig is that all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Pet Shop Boys setlist?

The Pet Shop Boys have recently added a few songs to their set from their new album, but otherwise are playing all the hits. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs that were played at a recent show at London's KOKO venue.