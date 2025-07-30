A procession will take place on Birmingham’s streets on Wednesday to mark the passing of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne fans are to pay their respects to the heavy metal star in a procession taking place in his home city of Birmingham today.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who played a farewell gig in the city earlier in the month, died at the age of 76 on Tuesday last week.

The procession to take place on Wednesday is expected to draw huge crowds as fans gather to say goodbye to the pioneer of heavy metal, giving his family an opportunity to see the memories and tributes left by those who loved him.

Here are the details of the funeral procession.

When will the procession take place? What will happen?

The hearse carrying Osbourne will make its way down Broad Street in Birmingham to the Black Sabbath bench and bridge from around 1pm on Wednesday.

The procession will travel down Broad Street before the hearse pauses at the Black Sabbath bench and bridge. Osbourne’s family members are expected to watch the cortege, which will be accompanied by a live brass band.

Broad Street will be closed to through traffic from 7am. Buses and trams will be diverted during this time before the road re-opens when the event finishes.

Those wishing to watch the procession have been urged to arrive early and use public transport.

The procession will take place ahead of a private funeral.

Will the procession be livestreamed?

A livestream has been arranged for those who cannot attend the procession in person and is running here via the Black Sabbath Bench website.

There will be no livestream running for the funeral, which will be held privately.

Is there a book of condolences?

A book of condolence is open and available to sign at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

The gallery is also holding an exhibition titled Ozzy Osbourne (1948-2025): Working Class Hero.

Fans have left heartfelt messages and floral tributes around the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street in recent days to honour the heavy metal star, who was born in the Aston area of Birmingham.

Who is covering the costs of the procession?

While organising the procession, Birmingham City Council collaborated with the Osbourne family, who funded all of the associated costs.

What has been said about Ozzy Osbourne before the procession?

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, said: “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”

His family said in a statement to announce his death last week: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

What are Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s links to Birmingham?

Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates – Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward – were recently given the freedom of the city of Birmingham, which recognises people’s exceptional service to the city.

The group, which formed in 1968, are widely credited with defining and popularising the sound of heavy metal.

Osbourne, who also had a successful solo career, found a new legion of fans when he appeared in the noughties reality TV series The Osbournes, starring alongside his wife Sharon and two youngest children, Kelly and Jack.