Olivia Dean Glasgow Hydro presale: How to bag tickets for pop superstar's only Scottish gig on UK tour
Olivia Dean rose to fame with her debut studio album Messy in 2023.
Since then, her recent singles Lady Lady and Nice to Each Other have both steadily climbed up the charts.
The tour announcement follows the success of the multi-BRIT award nominee’s latest single ‘Man I Need’, and the upcoming release of her sophomore album ‘The Art Of Loving’.
Her music is described as being a mix of pop with neo-soul, jazz and R&B.
The singer will be supporting Sam Fender at the Royal Highland Showgrounds on Friday evening and will then head to the United States in October to support Sabrina Carpenter.
Today she has announced her “biggest ever” UK and EU headline tour, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.
Here’s everything you need to know to get a ticket.
When will Olivia Dean be playing the Hydro?
Olivia Dean will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Thursday, April 23. Doors open at 6.30pm.
Where else is Olivia Dean playing?
Olivia Dean will be playing the following shows on her UK and EU tour:
- April 25: Manchester Co-op Live
- April 29: London O2
- April 30: London 02
- May 8: Forest National, Brussels
- May 9: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
- May 11: Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf
- May 12: Velodrom, Berlin
- May 14: Royal Arena, Copenhagen
- May 16: Unity Arena, Oslo
- May 17: Avicii Arena, Stockholm
- May 20: The Hall, Zurich
- May 22: Kozel Carroponte, Milan
- June 17: Accor Arena, Paris
- June 20: Fairview Park, Dublin
Where can I buy tickets for Olivia Dean’s Glasgow show?
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, August 29, here.
Are there any presales for Olivia Dean in Glasgow?
Anyone who pre-orders her latest album ‘The Art of Loving on any music platform from the artist’s store by 12pm on August 26 will receive a ticket pre-sale code for the tour.
Fans will receive their pre-sale code and ticket link by 5pm on August 26.
The pre-sale will be live from 10am on August 27 until 10am on August 29. If you have already pre-ordered ‘The Art of Loving’ via the store, you will receive a pre-sale code.
How much are tickets to see Olivia Dean in Glasgow?
Ticket prices have not yet been revealed for the Olivia Dean concert in Glasgow.
Who is supporting Olivia Dean at the Hydro?
No support has been announced for the Olivia Dean gig - watch this space.
Are there any age restrictions for Olivia Dean at the Glasgow Hydro?
It’s over 14s only in the standing areas and over 8s only in the seated areas. Everybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What will Olivia Dean be playing at her Glasgow Hydro gig?
She is set to perform tracks off her upcoming second album, as well as live favourites such as Dive and The Hardest Part off of her debut album Messy. A set list for the concert has not been confirmed yet.
