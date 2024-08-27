The Oasis reunion is officially on, with a British tour next year including two dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 9.

It will be the 43rd and 44th time that the Manchester band have played Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee.

Of course it won’t just be Oasis, with two or three support bands also likely to perform on the night.

And Oasis have a pretty good track record when it comes to choosing the acts who open for them - the list of previous supports read like a who’s who of music - from Supergrass, The Happy Mondays, The Verve and Manic Street Preachers, to The Coral, The Foo Fighters, Travis and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

Nothing has yet been announced for their big UK reunion tour, but there will likely be some familiar names on the bill.

So, who will be opening for the band at their two huge Murrayfield gigs? We have some ideas.

1 . Kasabian Kasabian and Oasis have always felt like kindred spirits. The band, now fronted by Sergio Pizzorno following the deprture of Tom Meighan, supported Oasis at their last Murrayfield gig in 2019 and could be set for a repeat.

2 . VILLANELLE If the Gallaghers are handpicking their supports then Liam might well suggest VILLANELLE. The band, who supported him on his recent tour, just happen to feature his son Gene Gallagher.

3 . Paul Weller The Modfather is a close friend of Noel Gallagher, who played guitar on the track 'I Walk on Gilded Splinters' on Weller's album 'Stanley Road'. The favour was returned, with Weller playing on Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova'. He has a huge catalogue of hits to pick from, both from his solo career and his time with bands The Jam and The Style Council. It would be a choice guaranteed to get Murrayfield singing before the main event.

4 . Stereophonics Welsh rockers The Stereophonics are no strangers to big gigs in Scotland, having previously headlined the TRNSMT music festival. Lead singer Kelly Jones is a regular drinking buddy of Noel and the bands played together at Glasgow's Gig on the Green festival back in 2000. Meanwhile, Noel and Kelly teamed up to perform The Beatles' song 'I'm Only Sleeping' for a John Lennon tribute night broadcast on Channel 4, also in 2000. A possible surprise song for Edinburgh?