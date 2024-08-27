Oasis performing at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in 2009. | TSPL

The Gallagher brothers have a long history with Scotland.

It’s been 30 years since Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe, and 15 years since the warring Gallagher brothers broke up the band in 2009.

Despite that long absence the Manchester group’s popularity has never waned, with both Gallaghers enjoying successful careers after going their separate ways.

Rumours of a reunion have been rife for years, but the siblings’ strained relationship - often amplified on social media - made it look unlikely.

But now it’s on, with a worldwide tour in 2025, starting in the UK and with two dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 9.

It will be their 43rd and 44th shows in Scotland. Here are the other 42.

1993

May 31: King Tut's, Glasgow (supporting 18 Wheeler)

December 2: Plaza, Glasgow (supporting Saint Etienne)

December 10: Cathouse, Glasgow (supporting The Verve)

1994

February 6: Gleneagles

April 5: Lucifer’s Mill, Dundee

April 6: La Belle Angele, Edinburgh

April 7: Tramway, Glasgow

June 12: Cathouse, Glasgow

June 13: Cathouse, Glasgow

July 31: T In The Park Festival, Strathclyde Country Park

December 7: Barrowlands, Glasgow

December 27: Barrowlands, Glasgow

1995

July 14: Irvine Beach

July 15: Irvine Beach

1996

January 21: Ingliston Exhibition Centre

January 22: Ingliston Exhibition Centre

August 3: Balloch Castle Country Park, Loch Lomond

August 4: Balloch Castle Country Park, Loch Lomond

1997

September 19: AECC, Aberdeen

September 20: AECC, Aberdeen

December 7: SECC, Glasgow

December 8: SECC, Glasgow

2000

July 28: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

August 26: Glasgow Green, Glasgow

2001

October 13: Barrowlands, Glasgow

October 14: Barrowlands, Glasgow

2002

July 13: T In The Park Festival, Kincross

September 9: AECC, Aberdeen

September 10: AECC, Aberdeen

September 12: Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

November 13: Braehead Arena, Glasgow

November 14: Braehead Arena, Glasgow

2005

May 15: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

June 29: Hampden Park, Glasgow

December 12: AECC, Aberdeen

December 14: SECC, Glasgow

December 15: SECC, Glasgow

2008

November 1: AECC, Aberdeen

November 2: AECC, Aberdeen

November 4: SECC, Glasgow

November 5: SECC, Glasgow

2009