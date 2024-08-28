The Oasis reunion is officially on, with a British tour next year including two dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 9.

It’ll be the latest chapter in the story of Oasis in Scotland, starting with a tiny gig at King Tut’s in Glasgow when they were famously ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee, who signed them up to Creation Records.

For those lucky enough to get tickets, thoughts will turn to what they will play and if favourite songs will get a live airing.

We’ve taken a look at Oasis’ setlists of the past to see which tracks they play most often - and therefore stand the best chance of being included in the huge stadium gigs.

Here are the top 13.

1 . Cigarettes and Alcohol The song Oasis have played live most - by a significant amount - is Cigarettes and Alcohol. It was the fourth and final single released from Definitely Maybe and charted highest - reaching number seven in the UK singles chart. This is a cert to be included in setlists for the 2025 tour.

2 . Don't Look Back in Anger Second spot goes to Don't Look Back in Anger, the fifth single released from second album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? on February 1996. It was the first Oasis single to be sung by Noel instead of Liam and was their second UK number one single. It's a singalong live favourite with fans that is rarely left off the setlist.

3 . Live Forever The fact that Live Forever is Liam Gallacher's favourite Oasis song explains why they play it so ofter. It was actually written by Noel in 1991 before he joined the band but was included in debut album Definitely Maybe. It was the third single released from that album in 1994.

4 . Wonderwall Arguably Oasis' most famous song, Wonderwall was a top 10 single in 15 countries around the world, including Canada and the United States. It was the fourth single released from (What's The Story) Morning Glory in 1995, and was the first song from the 1990s to reach one billion streams on Spotify.