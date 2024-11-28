Nile Rodgers & Chic at Glasgow Barrowland: Here are 13 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

Nile Rodgers & Chic played a memorable concert at Glasgow’s famous Barrowland Ballroom this week.
The 72-year-old played a hit-packed set filled with the songs he has written and produced that have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide.
Chic classics rubbed shoulders with songs he masterminded for the likes of Sister Sledge, Madonna, David Bowie, Duran Duran and Diana Ross.
Here are a few pictures from the evening, along with the full setlist.
Nile Rodgers & Chic played:
Le Freak
Everybody Dance
Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)
I Want Your Love
I'm Coming Out / Upside Down
He's the Greatest Dancer / We Are Family
Like a Virgin / Material Girl
Modern Love
CUFF IT
Get Lucky
Lose Yourself to Dance
Lost in Music
Notorious
Thinking of You
My Feet Keep Dancing
Chic Cheer / Love Like This
My Forbidden Lover
Let's Dance
Good Times / Rapper's Delight
Le Freak
