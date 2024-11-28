Nile Rodgers & Chic played Glasgow Barrowland this week,Nile Rodgers & Chic played Glasgow Barrowland this week,
Nile Rodgers & Chic at Glasgow Barrowland: Here are 13 pictures from the gig - and the full setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 28th Nov 2024, 10:28 BST

A musical living legend made a stop in Glasgow this week.

Nile Rodgers & Chic played a memorable concert at Glasgow’s famous Barrowland Ballroom this week.

The 72-year-old played a hit-packed set filled with the songs he has written and produced that have sold over 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide.

Chic classics rubbed shoulders with songs he masterminded for the likes of Sister Sledge, Madonna, David Bowie, Duran Duran and Diana Ross.

Here are a few pictures from the evening, along with the full setlist.

Nile Rodgers & Chic played:

Le Freak

Everybody Dance

Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)

I Want Your Love

I'm Coming Out / Upside Down

He's the Greatest Dancer / We Are Family

Like a Virgin / Material Girl

Modern Love

CUFF IT

Get Lucky

Lose Yourself to Dance

Lost in Music

Notorious

Thinking of You

My Feet Keep Dancing

Chic Cheer / Love Like This

My Forbidden Lover

Let's Dance

Good Times / Rapper's Delight

..

Becky Sikasa warmed up the crowd in support.

Nile Rodgers played a hit-packed set.

Along with the songs he wrote for Chic, Rodgers also played plenty of famous songs he wrote and produced.

Rodgers praised the Glasgow crowd for being "louder than Concorde".

