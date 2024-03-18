Ne-Yo will be playing Glasgow this week.

With three Grammy Awards, over 20 million albums sold and hits penned for the likes of Rihanna, Beyonce and Celine Dion - Ne-Yo is an artist at the top of his game.

He's had five UK number one singles, having spent 315 weeks within the chart's Top 75, and is also known for taking part in The Masked Singer - he came second in the British version as Badger and won the US version as Cow.

Also in demand as an actor, he's somehow found time to visit the UK as part of his Champagne & Roses world tour.

And there's good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Ne-Yo playing Glasgow?

Ne-Yo plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'Champagne & Roses' tour on Monday, March 18.

Will there be a support act?

Joining Ne-Yo is award-nominated singer,songwriter, actor, dancer and model Mario. He established himself as a household name with his hit single Let Me Love You. From winning two Billboard Music Awards and earning two GRAMMY nominations, Mario went on to release studio albums Mario (2002), Turning Point (2004), Go (2007), D.N.A. (2009) and Dancing Shadows (2018).

As a jack of all trades, Mario also landed impressive roles as an actor to his ever-growing catalogue by attaining key roles in films such as Step Up and hit television show Empire. Recently the Maryland native catapulted into 2022 fresh off the success of his 2021 hit single, Get Back featuring Chris Brown, and now with his highly anticipated new music, Mario is ready to reclaim his position as an R&B heavyweight.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Mario expected to take to the stage by around 7pm. Ne-Yo will be playing from around 8.30pm, with the gig set to end by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig you can still snap up tickets here. They are priced from £46.55.

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing area you must be over the age of 14 and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. In the seated areas all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

What is the likely Ne-Yo setlist?

Ne-Yo has pretty much been playing the same set throughout the tour so expect to hear most - if not all - of the following, from his gig at London's o2 Arena.