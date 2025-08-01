Natasha Bedingfield Glasgow Kelvingrove Bandstand Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist
Natasha Bedingfield rose to fame with her debut album Unwritten in 2004, which sold more than 2.3 million copies worldwide and earned her Grammy and Brit nominations - as well as spawning number one single These Words.
Since then there have been three further studio albums, most recently 2019’s Roll with Me, and she’s continued to regularly tour.
She’s in Glasgow this evening, playing a special outdoor gig.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Natasha Bedingfield playing Glasgow?
Natasha Bedingfield plays Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Friday, August 1.
Who is supporting Natasha Bedingfield at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?
Natasha Bedingfield will be supported in Glasgow by Calum Bowie - the Scottish singer-songwriter has already had a hugely successful year and will be playing the Barrowland in December.
What are the set times for Natasha Bedingfield at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?
Here’s how the evening will play out:
- Doors: 6.30pm
- Calum Bowie: 7.45pm
- Interval: 8.30pm
- Natasha Bedingfield: 9pm
- Finish: 10.40pm
Can I still get tickets for Natasha Bedingfield’s Glasgow concert?
If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here.
Are there age restictions for Natasha Bedingfield’s Glasgow gig?
Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Natasha Bedingfield setlist for Glasgow?
Natasha Bedingfield has mainly been playing festivals thusfar this year, so we don’t know exactly what they’ll play, Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a recent gig in Canada.
- Love Like This
- Roller Skate
- Glory Box
- Single
- Soulmate
- Pocketful of Sunshine
- Frogs & Princes / What's Love Got To Do With It / Birds of a Feather / Gotta Get Through This
- The Scientist
- Adorable
- I Bruise Easily
- These Words
- Purple Rain
- Unwritten
- These Words Remix
