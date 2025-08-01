Natasha Bedingfield has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for Coachella

The pop star is playing a special gig in Glasgow this week.

Natasha Bedingfield rose to fame with her debut album Unwritten in 2004, which sold more than 2.3 million copies worldwide and earned her Grammy and Brit nominations - as well as spawning number one single These Words.

Since then there have been three further studio albums, most recently 2019’s Roll with Me, and she’s continued to regularly tour.

She’s in Glasgow this evening, playing a special outdoor gig.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Natasha Bedingfield playing Glasgow?

Natasha Bedingfield plays Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Friday, August 1.

Who is supporting Natasha Bedingfield at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Natasha Bedingfield will be supported in Glasgow by Calum Bowie - the Scottish singer-songwriter has already had a hugely successful year and will be playing the Barrowland in December.

What are the set times for Natasha Bedingfield at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Here’s how the evening will play out:

Doors: 6.30pm

Calum Bowie: 7.45pm

Interval: 8.30pm

Natasha Bedingfield: 9pm

Finish: 10.40pm

Can I still get tickets for Natasha Bedingfield’s Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here.

Are there age restictions for Natasha Bedingfield’s Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Natasha Bedingfield setlist for Glasgow?

Natasha Bedingfield has mainly been playing festivals thusfar this year, so we don’t know exactly what they’ll play, Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following, taken from a recent gig in Canada.