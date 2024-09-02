Country star Morgan Wallen will be paying Glasgow this week. | Getty Images for BMI

One of the biggest stars in country music will be in Scotland this week.

Originally getting his first taste of fame as a competitor in the sixth series of TV talent show The Voice in 2014, Morgan Wallen and has since become one of the most successful country stars of his generation.

He was quickly signed up following being voted out of the show, with debut album, If I Know Me, topping the Billboard Country charts in 2018.

Wallen started breaking records with second album Dangerous: The Double Album, becoming the first country album to spend seven weeks at number one of the Billboard 200 (it ended up at the summit for 10 weeks).

His third studio album, One Thing at a Time, continued his unprecidented success, with all 36 tracks entering the Billboard Hot 100 - a record for most songs by an artist on the chart at one time.

Along the way he’s received numerous accolades, including an Academy of Country Music Award and 14 Billboard Music Awards.

Currently in the middle of his global One Night At A Time tour, he sold over 2.4 million tickets even before announcing his first ever European run.

And there’s good new for country fans in Scotland - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Morgan Wallen playing Glasgow?

Morgan Wallen will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his 'One Night At A Time' tour on Thursday, September 5.

Will there be a support act?

Morgan Wallen will have two support acts, the first being Larry Fleet, a country singer from Tennessee who has released three records, most recently 2023’s Earned It.

First on the bill will be Nashville-born 24-year-old star of the future, Lauren Watkins, who recently released her debut country album The Heartbroken Record.

What are the stage times?

Doors are at 6pm but the venue have yet to confirm any further timings. Similar events at the Hydro would suggest you can expect Lauren Watkins onstage at some point between 6.30-7pm, Larry Fleet to follow at around 7.30-8pm and headliner Morgan Wallen to start at around 9pm. The gig should be finished by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig unfortuntely the gig is completely sold out. If you absolutely have to go there are a number of ‘official’ resale tickets available here but be prepared to pay through the nose.

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 14s only in the standing area and over 8s in the seated sections, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely Morgan Wallen setlist?

Moragan Wallen has been playing a broadly similar setlist each night of his European tour. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following at his Glasgow concert, taken from the setlist for his recent show in Copenhagen.