Music to make you shake your bones! Jo Carley And The Old Dry Skulls at The Argyle and Cellar Bar

Jo Carley And The Old Dry Skulls will be bringing their Voodoo Vaudeville Blues to The Edinburgh Fringe this week only for 7 nights at The Argyle and Cellar Bar situated on Argyle place.It's Blues, Skiffle, Calypso and Rockabilly with a creepy vaudeville twist. If you are looking for something unique that's an outside-of-the-box experience then this is one to see.

Be transported to a bygone era when witches and black magic were rife. Using old instruments with modern elements, Jo Carley And The Old Dry Skulls weave a strange magic into their music that is completely unique. Between the three of these multi-instrumentalists, they are able blend early styles of Blues, Vaudeville, Calypso and Rockabilly in a way that seamlessly transcends all barriers of time. Their songs tell stories of deals with the devil, demons in love, witchdoctors, zombies, ghosts, ghouls, journeys to the deepest jungles and other exotic adventures which are told using sweet melodies and syncopated sounds.

Jo Carley: Lead Vocals / Washboard / Mandolin / Percussion

Tim Carley: Battered Archtop Guitar / Kick / Rattlin’ Shoe / Backing Vocals

Jo Carley And The Old Dry Skulls at the Fringe

James Le Huray: Beat-up Double Bass / Backing Vocals

The music takes influence from early Vaudeville, Blues, Calypso acts such as Victoria Spivey, Cab Calloway and Wilmoth Houdini and adds inspiration from Old Time Country, Bluegrass and Rockabilly from the likes of Bill Monroe all the way to Wanda Jackson, but adding a creepy and theatrical twist that echoes Dr John and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

Jo Carley And the Old Dry Skulls is made up of husband and wife duo Jo Carley and Tim Carley along with their full time double bass player James LeHuray.

They are a DIY band, constricted to the beat-up musical instruments they have to hand, this gives them the elements of Skiffle, Blues, Jazz, Rock N Roll, Rockabilly, Psychobilly and Gothabilly that is heard in their sound.

Jo and Tim left the rat race in 2013 to dedicate themselves to music. After a few years of busking around the UK and picking up odd gigs here and there they settled in a beach bungalow by the sea on the East Coast of England where they set up 'The Voodoo Shack', a studio to write and make music. Four Albums later and a busy touring schedule around the UK and Europe, they will be at the Edinburgh Finge 2024.

"I can't take my eyes off these guys... A tremendous trio of musicians, go see them and expect the outside-of-the-box experience... there is nothing else like this band on the planet" Stephen Harrison / Blues matters magazine 2024

"With great lyrics and the combination of haunting ragtime blues they create a stupendously enjoyable jaunt into the darker recesses of voodoo, ... It's superb fun and a real pleasure to just indulge in its lyrics and music..." - Lee Powell / Vive Le Rock 2021

“There are dark warnings, powerful accusations, gritty observations and singular attitude... this is a musical heist that robs you of ordinary and replaces it with exceptional" - Folkwords (UK)

…a macabre fairytale, …Naughty creepy and full of sarcasm, “So let’s shake those bones together”!” Luminous Dash (Belgium)

