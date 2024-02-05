MOBO Awards 2024: Presenters, performers, nominees in full and how to watch the ceremony
One of the year's biggest British music awards ceremonies will be held in Sheffield.
First held in 1996, when the big winners included Goldie, Gabrielle and Lionel Richie, the MOBO Awards celebrate the very best in Black music - both in Britain and further afield.
This year, Little Simz and Stormzy lead the way with four nominations apiece, closely followed by Central Cee, Pinkpantheress, J Hus and RAYE who all have three.
The night is likely to feature a string of unique performances, with past appearances at the ceremony from the likes of Janet Jackson, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Sade, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Diddy, Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Usher and Rihanna.
Here's what you need to know about the 2024 event.
When are the MOBO Awards?
The 26th MOBO Awards will be held on Wednesday, February 7, at Sheffield's Utility Arena. The stars and presenters will be joined by a full house of music fans.
Who is presenting the MOBO Awards?
Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack have been chosen to present the awards ceremony.
Aléshé is a rising star of British comedy, having sold out venues across the UK with his current headlining tour. The actor and podcaster is also known to millions for his stint in the jungle as part of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Polack got her big break in 2022 on Series 8 of Love Island and since then her career has gone from strength to strength having co-hosted the official Love Island podcast, The Morning After with Sam Thompson, and numerous television appearances including being a regular panellist on Love Island: Aftersun.
Both are making their debut as MOBO Awards hosts.
MOBO Founder & CEO Kanya King CBE said: “We are thrilled to announce Babatúndé Aléshé and Indiyah Polack as the charismatic hosts for the 26th MOBO Awards. They share such energy and chemistry, as I saw for myself when we met, and it will be a dynamic combination for the vibrant and spectacular awards show. I know they will pull out all the stops on the night!
Who is performing at the 2024 MOBO Awards?
Acts already confirmed to be appearing include DJ Spoony, who will be curating a landmark performance to mark the 30th anniversary of UK Garage - featuring very special guest appearances.
Hotly-tipped to become a global superstar, Byron Messia will be making his MOBOs debut after a successful year that saw him release summer smash ‘Talibans’ and debut album 'No Love', earning hundreds of millions of stream. He is also nominated for the MOBO for Best Caribbean Music Act.
And icons Soul II Soul will be playing the ceremony where they will be honoured with a MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their enduring impact on the British music scene.
More performers will be announced ahead of the ceremony - watch this space.
How can I watch the MOBO Awards?
If you haven't managed to get a ticket for the ceremony you can still see all the action live on the MOBOs YouTube channel here from around 7pm. Highlights will then be broadcast on BBC One at 11.30pm on Friday, February 9.
Who has been nominated for the Mobo Awards?
Here are the shortlists in full:
Best Male Act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- D-Block Europe
- J Hus
- Nines
- Stormzy
Best Female Act
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Mahalia
- Pinkpantheress
- Raye
Album Of The Year
- Ezra Collective – Where I’m Meant To Be
- J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
- Little Simz – No Thank You
- Potter Payper – Real Back In Style
- Raye – My 21st Century Blues
- Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
Song Of The Year
- Central Cee & Dave – ‘Sprinter’
- J Hus Feat. Drake – ‘Who Told You’
- Jorja Smith – ‘Little Things’
- Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice – ‘Boys A Liar Pt.2’
- Raye & 070 Shake – ‘Escapism’
- Stormzy – ‘Hide & Seek’
Best Newcomer
- Ama Lou
- Antslive
- Debbie
- Jayo
- Nippa
- No Guidnce
- Rimzee
- Strandz
- Tamera
- Tunde
Video Of The Year
- Antslive – ‘Number One Candidate’ (Directed By Tom Emmerson)
- Enny – ‘No More Naija Men’ (Directed By Otis Dominique)
- Jords – ‘Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay Feat. Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium’ (Directed By Renee Maria Osubu)
- Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’ (Directed By Dave Meyers)
- Stormzy – ‘Mel Made Me Do It' (Directed By Klvdr)
- Tion Wayne – ‘Healing’ (Directed By Wowa)
Best R&B/Soul Act
- Bellah
- Jaz Karis
- Mahalia
- Ragz Originale
- Sampha
- Sault
Best Hip Hop Act
- Avelino
- Clavish
- Digga D
- Enny
- Fredo
- Giggs
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
- Nines
- Potter Payper
Best Grime Act
- Bugzy Malone
- Duppy
- Flowdan
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Novelist
- P Money
Best Drill Act
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- K-Trap
- Kwengface
- M24
- Russ Millions
- Teezandos
- Unknown T
Best International Act
- Doja Cat
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Travis Scott
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Nicki Minaj
- Sexyy Red
- Sza
- Victoria Monet
Best Performance In A TV Show/Film
- Adjani Salmon As Kwabena – Dreaming Whilst Black
- Damson Idris As Franklin Saint – Snowfall
- Déja J. Bowens As Vita – Champion
- Idris Elba As Sam – Hijack
- India Amarteifio As Queen Charlotte – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- John Boyega As Fontaine – They Cloned Tyrone
- Lashana Lynch As Izogie – The Woman King
- Letitia Wright As Shuri – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Malcolm Kamulete As Bosco – Champion
