A hugely successful American pop star is about to touch down in Scotland.

With over 14 billion streams of her songs to date, Melanie Martinez is one of the most listened-to new pop acts of the last decade.

She rose to fame after appearing on television talent show The Voice in 2012, releasing her debut EP Dollhouse in 2014.

The first of three albums, Cry Baby, followed the next year, to be joined by K–12 in 2019 and Portals in 2023.

To mark her musical career so far she’s embarked upon a global series of concerts entitled ‘The Trilogy Tour’, playing a set of songs from each album.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is Melanie Martinez playing Glasgow?

Melanie Martinez plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her 'The Trilogy Tour' on Monday, September 23.

Will there be a support act?

Melanie Martinez will have two supports for her Glasgow gig.

First up will be Sofia Isella, an American singer/songwriter who also opened fro Taylor Swift at one of her London Wembley Stadium gigs. The classically-trained violinist recently released her first EP, I Can Be Your Mother.

The second support will be Elita - a Canadian singer who released he debut album, Dysania, last year. She’s good friends with Martinez and regularly tours with her.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm and ends at 10.50pm. No other times have yet been released by the venue. Judging by similar gigs, expect Sofia Isella to start at 7pm, Elita to play from around 7.45pm and Melanie Martinez to begin her set at some time between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will end by 10.50pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £86.85 for a standing ticket.

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 14s only in the standing area and over 8s in the seated sections, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely Melanie Martinez setlist?

Melanie Martinez has been playing a pretty much identical setlist on each night of her Trilogy Tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow.