Megan Thee Stallion tour 2024: How to get tickets, pre-sale and more as US rapper announces Glasgow show
American rapper Megan Thee Stallion will stop in Glasgow as part of her upcoming world tour.
The Grammy award-winning artist will begin the UK and Europe leg of her Hot Girl Summer Tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday, July 4 following shows around the United States.
Originally from Houston, Texas the star is known for tracks such as Savage, Body and Hiss.
Here's everything you need to know in order to secure tickets for Megan Thee Stallion's Glasgow show, as well as pre-sale details and more.
UK and Europe tour dates
Megan Thee Stallion will begin her UK and Europe tour dates in Glasgow in July.
- Thursday, July 4 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Friday, July 5 —Manchester, Co-op Live
- Sunday, July 7 —Paris, France, Zenith
- Wednesday, July 10— Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
- Thursday, July 11 —Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
- Sunday, July 14 —Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena
- Tuesday, July 16 —Newcastle upon Tyne, Utilita Arena Newcastle
- Wednesday, July 17 — London, The O2
When do Megan Thee Stallion tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Megan Thee Stallion's Glasgow show will go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 22 and will be available through Ticketmaster.
Fans looking to purchase Megan Thee Stallion tickets should make sure that they are connected to a stable internet connection and are logged into their Ticketmaster account on just one device ahead of the sale beginning.
How to get pre-sale tickets for Megan Thee Stallion
If you want to avoid missing out, there are several pre-sale options available to see Megan The Stallion's Glasgow show.
Pre-sale for customers of either O2 or OVO began at 2pm on Wednesday, March 20. In addition, there is a "Hotties" artist pre-sale available for fans from 10am on Thursday, March 21.
Pre-sale tickets available through Gigs in Scotland and Live Nation will also go on sale at 10am on Thursday, March 21. To access Live Nation pre-sale tickets for Megan Thee Stallion, fans can sign up to the website's newsletter.
As for the Gigs in Scotland pre-sale, registered users will receive access to pre-sale tickets for the artists Glasgow OVO Hydro show only.
Who will support Megan Thee Stallion in Glasgow?
While support on the US leg of Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 tour will come from American rapper Glorilla, it is currently unknown who will join the star on the UK leg of her tour.
