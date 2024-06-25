Kings of Leon will be playing a huge arena gig in Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the world’s most successful rock bands are set to perform in Scotland.

Four-times Grammy Award winner Kings of Leon recently released their ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, and are currently in the middle of a world tour of the same name.

They found mainstream global fame with fourth album Only By The Night in 2008, which included the singles Sex on Fire, Use Somebody, and Notion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total they’ve sold over 21 million albums worldwide, and 38 million singles, and regularly play sell-out shows all over the world.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans of the band, with an upcoming tour date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When are Kings of Leon playing Glasgow?

Kings of Leon play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Can We Please Have Fun' tour on three consecutive nights on Tuesday, July 2.

Will Kings of Leon have a support act?

Kings of Leon will be joined by British rockers The Vaccines. Formed in London, the band’s debut album, What Did You Expect from the Vaccines?, was the biggest selling debut album in Britain in 2011. Since then they have released a further five studio albums and have sold over two million record. They have quite the habit of providing support for huge bands, having previously warmed up the crown for the likes of The Rolling Stones, Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, Phoenix, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Imagine Dragons, and Muse.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm and offical stage times have not yet been confirmed - watch this space. If it’s similar to other shows at the venue then expect The Vaccines to be on at around 7.30pm, with Kings of Leon starting their set between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here starting at £51.29 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there any age restrictions?

Standing areas are over 14s only, with under-16s having to be accompanied by an adult. Seated areas are over 8s only and, again under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely Kings of Leon setlist?

Kings of Leon are playing a broadly similar setlist on every night of their current tour. Expect to hear most of the following songs at their Glasgow show, taken from a recent setlist in Bristol.