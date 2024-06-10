James, OVO Hydro, Glasgow ****

The show began with a polite and not unreasonable request from a disembodied voice: James would like us to switch off our phones for the duration of the performance. Most people complied. Some didn’t.

After the third song, while standing – somewhat precariously – on the crash barrier, frontman Tim Booth gently chided the refuseniks: “If I’m going to risk my neck for a Glaswegian audience, the least you could do is put your phones away? You’ll need two hands to support a rather frail sixty-four-year-old.”

James frontman Tim Booth PIC: Michael Gillen

Even that didn’t do the trick. Several phones remained stubbornly aloft, much to Booth’s obvious annoyance. This created a weird tension in the enormo-dome, but the band ploughed on like the seasoned pros they are. The occasionally transcendent power of their music eventually prevailed over the nagging awkwardness.

They delivered all the hits – Laid, Born of Frustration, Come Home and, inevitably, Sit Down – plus several songs from their pretty good new album Yummy. Resplendent in a capacious pair of white pantaloons, hippie guru Booth – whose supple voice hasn’t aged one bit over the years – rewarded the faithful with his signature ‘fighting off invisible bats’ dance, and a crowd surf/walkabout during Just Like Fred Astaire.

As requested, most people in the first few rows supported him with their phone-free hands. Others filmed him.

The undoubted highlight was a genuinely moving rendition of their best song Sometimes, which climaxed with massed backing vocals and the audience repeating its exultant refrain: “Sometimes, when I look into your eyes, I swear I can see your soul.” Actual goose-bumps ensued.