Kings Of Leon world tour: How to get tickets, presale and more for Kings Of Leon's Glasgow show
Kings Of Leon have announce several UK and Ireland dates as part of their 2024 world tour.
Best known for songs such as Use Somebody and Sex On Fire, the tour will see the group perform seven shows around the UK and Ireland, including Dublin and Glasgow's OVO Hydro.
It comes as Kings Of Leon prepare to release their ninth studio album - Can We Please Have Fun - on May 10, with a North American tour set for the summer.
Here's what you need to know about tickets, presale and more for Kings Of Leon's Glasgow show.
UK and Ireland tour dates
Kings Of Leon will perform eight dates as part of their 2024 UK and Ireland tour. During their headline slot at BST Hyde Park, they will be supported by Scottish musician Paolo Nutini.
- Thursday June 20 - Leeds, first direct Arena
- Saturday, June 22 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- Sunday, June 23 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium
- Sunday, June 30 - London, Hyde Park
- Tuesaday, July 2 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- Saturday, July 6 - Dublin, Marley Park
- Monday, July 8 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Wednesday, July 10 - Manchester, Co Op Live
Kings Of Leon Glasgow tickets
Tickets for Kings Of Leon's world tour will be released for general sale at 9am on Friday, March 1.
Kings Of Leon presale
There are several presale options available for fans looking to get a hold of Kings Of Leon tickets.
Presale tickets will be available through the artist's presale, which will be available to those who have pre-ordered Kings Of Leon's new album, Can We Please Have Fun, before 5pm on Tuesday, February 27. Presale tickets will then be available from 9am on Wednesday, February 28.
For Glasgow, there will also be tickets available through OVO Presale at 9am on Wednesday, February 28, with additional presale Kings Of Leon tickets available through Gigs in Scotland presale at 9am on Thursday, February 29.
Who will support Kings Of Leon?
Kings Of Leon will be supported on the UK leg of their world tour by English indie-rock band The Vaccines who are best known for tracks such as If You Wanna and Norgaard.
For their BST Hyde Park show Paolo Nutini will join the line-up, with others still to be announced.
