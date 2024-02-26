Kings Of Leon will perform in Glasgow as part of their UK tour. Image: Getty

Kings Of Leon have announce several UK and Ireland dates as part of their 2024 world tour.

Best known for songs such as Use Somebody and Sex On Fire, the tour will see the group perform seven shows around the UK and Ireland, including Dublin and Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

It comes as Kings Of Leon prepare to release their ninth studio album - Can We Please Have Fun - on May 10, with a North American tour set for the summer.

Here's what you need to know about tickets, presale and more for Kings Of Leon's Glasgow show.

UK and Ireland tour dates

Kings Of Leon will perform eight dates as part of their 2024 UK and Ireland tour. During their headline slot at BST Hyde Park, they will be supported by Scottish musician Paolo Nutini.

Thursday June 20 - Leeds, first direct Arena

Saturday, June 22 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Sunday, June 23 - Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Sunday, June 30 - London, Hyde Park

Tuesaday, July 2 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Saturday, July 6 - Dublin, Marley Park

Monday, July 8 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, July 10 - Manchester, Co Op Live

Kings Of Leon Glasgow tickets

Tickets for Kings Of Leon's world tour will be released for general sale at 9am on Friday, March 1.

Kings Of Leon presale

There are several presale options available for fans looking to get a hold of Kings Of Leon tickets.

Presale tickets will be available through the artist's presale, which will be available to those who have pre-ordered Kings Of Leon's new album, Can We Please Have Fun, before 5pm on Tuesday, February 27. Presale tickets will then be available from 9am on Wednesday, February 28.

For Glasgow, there will also be tickets available through OVO Presale at 9am on Wednesday, February 28, with additional presale Kings Of Leon tickets available through Gigs in Scotland presale at 9am on Thursday, February 29.

Who will support Kings Of Leon?

Kings Of Leon will be supported on the UK leg of their world tour by English indie-rock band The Vaccines who are best known for tracks such as If You Wanna and Norgaard.