Two major outdoor concerts will be hosted at The Kelpies this summer.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk’s Helix Park is all set to host some big names in music as part of its Kelpies Live events, as a licence was granted for two open-air concerts in June.

Members of Falkirk Council’s licensing board had no hesitation in approving the application for when UB40 featuring Ali Campbell play on Friday, June 13 and Jess Glynne headlines on Saturday, June 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world-famous Kelpies. Picture: Michael Gillen

The concerts on the park’s Great Lawn – a few minutes walk from the iconic sculptures – are being organised by xfire live events. The bars will be run by Innis & Gunn, which have experience working at major events, including the Royal Highland Show and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The board’s policy is now that it will consider all applications for events that will have more than 1,000 attending. After seeing the alcohol management plan, members agreed to grant the licence, which will see the bars stop serving at 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ticket-holders have been advised that a Challenge 25 policy will be enforced. Those attending are strongly recommend to bring ID if they wish to buy an alcoholic drink.

No-one will be allowed to enter the premises with alcohol or any other liquids and entry searches will be in operation.

Parking, which must be booked in advance, will be at Falkirk Stadium. A free shuttle bus service will operate between there and the park for customers with mobility issues.

The licensing board’s depute convener, Cllr Bryan Deakin, said he felt the event “would be really good for Falkirk”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the board unanimously agreed the application, Councillor Robert Spears said he had “serious concerns” about the fact the event was taking place while there were “major roadworks in the locale”.

“I feel that this event will cause major disruption for traffic in the surrounding areas,” he said.