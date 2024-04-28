The Kelpies: 10,000 visitors flock to tenth anniversary celebrations of Andy Scott's The Kelpies

Created by sculptor Andy Scott, the two 30m-high equine works were unveiled in 2014 and tower over the nearby Forth & Clyde Canal. They were inspired by Scotland's working horses which used to pull barges along canals and worked in fields in the area where the sculptures stand.

The Kelpies, located at The Helix Park, situated between Falkirk and Grangemouth, were commissioned by Scottish Canals which organised the celebrations with Falkirk Council. Clydesdale Horse demonstrations, performances by a number of pipe bands and family activities were among the events taking place at the sculptures on Saturday to mark the anniversary.

The day culminated with the first evening concert to take place on the site, featuring Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, musician, DJ and producer Rebecca Vasmant with her Rebecca Vasmant Ensemble, and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Evening celebrations also included a screening of Walid Salhab's The Kelpies, a short anniversary film, and a fire show from Pyroceltica.

John Paterson, Scottish Canals' chief executive, said: "The Kelpies pay homage to the working horses of Scotland which used to pull barges along Scotland's canals and worked in fields in the area where they now stand. Now almost a decade on and these magnificent works of art are global waterways icons attracting thousands of visitors to Scotland each year.We have been delighted that so many visitors have been able to enjoy the numerous family friendly events throughout the day, culminating in the first ever live concert at the Kelpies this evening, with some really impressive performances.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, said: "The Kelpies 10 event has been a great way to celebrate their presence and ensure the interest that they generate continues for decades to come."

More than seven million people have visited the Kelpies since their unveiling.

Kelpies' 10th anniversary Members of the Camelon & District, Wallacestone & District and Falkirk Schools pipe bands play during a special event day to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Kelpies

Kelpies' 10th anniversary Kelly Stirling (left) and Amanda Merchant (right) with Clydesdale horses Iona and Maggie May.

Kelpies' 10th anniversary Piper Mark Sutherland, from Larbert standing in the shadow of Andy Scott's magnificent sculptures.