Jasmine.4.t on Tour: Here are 11 pictures of the singer's Glasgow King Tut's gig - and full setlist

Jasmine.4.t - the stage name of indie singer-songwriter Jasmine Cruikshank - was in Glasgow this week (Wednesday, May 21) to play the first date in a tour to support her debut album You Are The Morning.
Performing as part of a four-piece band, Jasmine had just returned from supporting Lucy Dacus in the US.
She started releasing music in 2019, with EP WornThrough, before becoming the first UK artist to be signed to Saddest Factory Records - the record company owned by Boygenuis trio Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.
As well as releasing the album they also produced it - and provided backing vocals.
Here are 11 pictures of the memorable gig.
Jasmine.4.t played:
Kitchen
Bobby (Alex G cover)
Guy Fawkes Tesco Dissociation
Skin on Skin
You Are the Morning
Breaking in Reverse
Best Friend’s House
Highfield
Roan
Tall Girl
Elephant
Woman