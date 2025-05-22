Jasmine.4.t on Tour: Here are 11 pictures of the singer's Glasgow King Tut's gig - and full setlist

Jasmine.4.t - the stage name of indie singer-songwriter Jasmine Cruikshank - was in Glasgow this week (Wednesday, May 21) to play the first date in a tour to support her debut album You Are The Morning.

Performing as part of a four-piece band, Jasmine had just returned from supporting Lucy Dacus in the US.

She started releasing music in 2019, with EP WornThrough, before becoming the first UK artist to be signed to Saddest Factory Records - the record company owned by Boygenuis trio Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

As well as releasing the album they also produced it - and provided backing vocals.

Here are 11 pictures of the memorable gig.

Jasmine.4.t played:

Kitchen

Bobby (Alex G cover)

Guy Fawkes Tesco Dissociation

Skin on Skin

You Are the Morning

Breaking in Reverse

Best Friend’s House

Highfield

Roan

Tall Girl

Elephant

Woman

Did U Know

1 . Support Jasmine.4.t's main support came from Scottish singer-songwriter Lizzie Reid who received a warm reception from the crowd. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . Opener Jasmine.4.t opened the show with the first some from her debut album 'You Are The Morning' - 'Kitchen'. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

3 . Opening night It was the first night of Jasmine.4.t's 'You Are The Morning' tour. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

4 . Guitar! There was no lack of rousing guitar solos. | David Hepburn Photo Sales