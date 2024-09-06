Chappell Roan is set to play Glasgow later this month. | Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

It’s one of the most hotly-anticipated gigs of the year, but will it go ahead?

In the space of just a year, Chappell Roan has risen from obscurity to become one of the world’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters.

Her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, came out on September 22, 2023, and won rave reviews but performed modestly commercially.

A support slot on Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour proved to be the catalyst for improved sales and by the middle of 2024 the album was topping charts around the globe.

She’s now in the middle of a massive tour and has reached the European leg, with a Scottish date included on her schedule.

But several gigs have been cancelled or rescheduled, so what’s the position with her planned visit to Scotland?

Here’s what we know.

When is Chappell Roan playing Glasgow?

Chappell Roan is due to play Glasgow as part of her The Midwest Princess Tour on Sunday, September 15, at Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

Tickets have long sold out for the gig.

What gigs has Chappell Roan cancelled or rescheduled so far?

Chappell Roan has cancelled two gigs on her European tour - Le Bataclan in Paris on September 3, and at the Melkweg in Amsterdam on September 4. Her concert at the Columbiahalle in Berlin originally scheduled for August 31 will now happen on September 23.

In a social media posy Roan told fans: “I am so sorry & very disappointed :( I promise I will be back. I’m heartbroken. thank you for understanding.”

Why were the gigs cancelled and rescheduled?

Chappell Roan has said that the changes to the European tour were “due to scheduling conflicts” but has opted not to expand on the reasons.

But other posts seem to suggest that the gigs clashed with rehearsals for the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), at which she’s performing later this month.

On Tuesday, September 3, when she would otherwise have been preparing for her Paris gig, she posted a an Instagram picture with the caption: “I am in @vmas rehearsals guys.”

What’s the likelihood of the Glasgow concert being cancelled?

Fans are understandably concerned at the short notice of the cancellation of the Paris and Amsterdam gigs - only five days, meaning many were unable to get refunds on transport and hotels.

The VMAs are taking place in New York on Thursday, September 12, which means she’ll have a full three days to recover, fly over to Scotland and perform. So, at this stage, it seems likely that the gig will go ahead.

What’s the likley setlist for Chappell Roan’s Glasgow concert?

Chappell Roan has been playing a broadly similar setlist on every date of The Midwest Princess Tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - of the following in Glasgow.