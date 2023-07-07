Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp will be in Glasgow later this month as they bring their band Hollywood Vampires to the OVO Hydro.

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper will be in Glasgow this week performing as part of rock band Hollywood Vampires. Cr: Getty Images

Consisting of actor Johnny Depp, iconic rock vocalist Alice Cooper, his long time band mate Tommy Henriksen and Aerosmith's Joe Perry, rock 'supergroup' Hollywood Vampires have been packing out arena's since their formation in 2012 and return to the UK for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Sure to be a popular evening at Glasgow OVO Hydro, we've put together everything you need to know ahead of their gig next week.

When are Hollywood Vampies playing Glasgow

The band will arrive in Glasgow to play the OVO Hydro on Wednesday 12 July 2023.

Who is supporting Hollywood Vampires 2023

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen's return to the UK in July 2023 with special guests The Tubes.

Hollywood Vampires stage times Glasgow

Doors will open at 6.30pm at the OVO Hydro and The Tubes are expected to perform at 7.30pm.

Hollywood Vampires will enter the stage thereafter evening and will be on stage around 8.30-9pm. Times are subject to change and we will update the page as soon as they are officially confirmed.

Why is Johnny Depp in Hollywood Vampires, will Johnny Depp be in Glasgow

First and foremost - yes. The actor will be playing with the band on the UK tour, which includes a show at the Glasgow Hydro.

Depp, 60, has played slide, rhythm and lead guitar, keyboards, backing and lead vocals since the band formed in 2012. It is reported the band's name came from a drinking club they had formed which was mainly attended by Cooper, Keith Moon, Ringo Starr, Micky Dolenz and Harry Nilsson.

However, it was Depp's longtime friendship with guitarist Jeff Beck which saw him to become a guest artist accompanying him on a worldwide tour, which brought out certain musical qualities and he in turn became part of the rock band.

Hollywood Vampires Glasgow tickets

Fans still wanting to see Depp and his band Hollywood Vampires may still be able to bag tickets. Ticketmaster currently have tickets available on the site, with prices starting at £32.95.

Hollywood Vampires setlist

While both the band aren't guaranteed to play the exact same songs and set every night, the most recent set lists indicate they are likely to keep the set more or less the same, or similar, every night.

Expect something similar to this setlists that they played on recent European dates.

I Want My Now

Raise the Dead

I'm Eighteen (Alice Cooper cover)

Five to One / Break On Through (to the Other Side) (The Doors cover)

The Boogieman Surprise

My Dead Drunk Friends

The Wrong Bandage

You Can't Put Your Arms Round a Memory (Johnny Thunders cover)

Baba O'Riley (The Who cover)

Who's Laughing Now

(Preluded by Bass solo / Chris Wyse)

People Who Died (The Jim Carroll Band cover) (Johnny Depp on vocals)

The Jack (AC/DC cover)

As Bad as I Am

Heroes (David Bowie cover) (Johnny Depp on vocals)

Jeff Beck Tribute (Joe Perry played on Jeff Beck's guitar)

Bright Light Fright (Aerosmith cover)

The Death and Resurrection Show (Killing Joke cover) (Johnny Depp on vocals)

Walk This Way (Aerosmith cover)