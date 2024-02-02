Taylor Swift is favourite to win Album of the Year at the Grammys.

First held in 1959, the Grammys are one of the big four entertainment awards in the USA - alongside the Academy Awards for film, the Emmy Awards for television, and the Tony Awards for theatre.

This year's ceremony will be the 66th and will see a total of 94 awards presented at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Here's everything you need to know about the starry event.

When are the Grammys?

In the UK, the Grammys red carpet coverage will start at around 11.30pm on Saturday, February 4, with the ceremony starting at around 1am on Sunday, February 5.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

For the fourth consecutive year, the Emmys will be hosted by former Daily Show presenter, Grammy-nominated comedian, author and podcaster Trevor Noah.

Who is performing at the Grammys?

The ceremony will include performances from some of the biggest names in music, including the following:

Billie Eilish

Billy Joel

Burna Boy

Dua Lipa

Joni Mitchell

Luke Combs

Olivia Rodrigo

Travis Scott

SZA

U2

Can I watch the Grammys in the UK?

The Emmys will be broadcast live on Paramount+ which is available in the UK for £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year. If you're a new customer though, you can get a seven day trial for free. You can also follow the action, including backstage footage, online at live.GRAMMY.com.

Who are the favourites for the big awards?

Taylor Swift is hot favourite to take Album of the Year for a record fourth time for Midnights. She's up against Jon Batiste for World Music Radio, boygenius for The Record, Miley Cyrus for Endless Summer Vacation, Lana Del Rey for Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Janelle Monáe for The Age of Pleasure, Olivia Rodrigo for Guts, Taylor Swift for Midnights and SZA for SOS.

The Record of the Year gong seems to be a straight shootout between Miley Cyrus for Flowers and SZA for Kill Bill, with the other nominees being Jon Batiste for Worship, boygenius for Not Strong Enough, Billie Eilish for What Was I Made For?, Victoria Monét for On My Mama, Olivia Rodrigo for Vampire and Taylor Swift for Anti-Hero.

