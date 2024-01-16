Emmy Results 2024: The full list of awards from Primetime Emmy Awards as Brian Cox's Succession wins big
Here is a full list of awards winners from last night's 75th Emmy Awards ceremony.
Awards season is well underway in the entertainment world as the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony took place last night.
We've already been treated to the Golden Globes this month as the biggest names in TV and film battle it out for a number of big showbiz awards and Scottish fans will be delighted to see that Succession - which stars iconic Scottish actor Brian Cox - was one of the big winners at last night's ceremony.
The audience witnessed TV's biggest stars at the event in the Peacock Theatre in LA for the annual awards, which were actually pushed back from September due to the US actors’ and writers’ strikes, to celebrate the best in television from the last 12 months.
Want to know who took home what? Here is a full list of winners from the Emmy Awards:
Drama Series
Star Wars: Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession - WINNER
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear - WINNER
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Limited or Anthology Series
Beef - WINNER
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession) - WINNER
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) - WINNER
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession) - WINNER
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) - WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Writing for a Drama Series
Beau Willimon (Star Wars: Andor)
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer (Bad Sisters)
Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)
Peter Gould (Better Call Saul)
Jesse Armstrong (Succession) - WINNER
Craig Mazin (The Last of Us)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Directing For a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron (Star Wars: Andor)
Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters)
Andrij Parekh (Succession)
Mark Mylod (Succession) - WINNER
Lorene Scafaria (Succession)
Peter Hoar (The Last of Us)
Mike White (The White Lotus)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) - WINNER
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) - WINNER
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) - WINNER
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)
Christopher Storer (The Bear) - WINNER
Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)
Tim Burton (Wednesday)
Writing For a Comedy Series
Bill Hader (Barry)
Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty)
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky (Only Murders in the Building)
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Christopher Storer (The Bear) - WINNER
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef) - WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) - WINNER
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (Beef)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef) - WINNER
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman in Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) - WINNER
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Directing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin (Beef) - WINNER
Jake Schreier (Beef)
Carl Franklin (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Paris Barclay (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman is in Trouble)
Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)
Writing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin (Beef) - WINNER
Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)
Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
Saturday Night Live
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER
Late Night With Seth Myers
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Special (Live)
75th Annual Tony Awards
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - WINNER
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
The Oscars
