Here is a full list of awards winners from last night's 75th Emmy Awards ceremony.

Awards season is well underway in the entertainment world as the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony took place last night.

We've already been treated to the Golden Globes this month as the biggest names in TV and film battle it out for a number of big showbiz awards and Scottish fans will be delighted to see that Succession - which stars iconic Scottish actor Brian Cox - was one of the big winners at last night's ceremony.

The audience witnessed TV's biggest stars at the event in the Peacock Theatre in LA for the annual awards, which were actually pushed back from September due to the US actors’ and writers’ strikes, to celebrate the best in television from the last 12 months.

Want to know who took home what? Here is a full list of winners from the Emmy Awards:

Drama Series

Star Wars: Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession - WINNER

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear - WINNER

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Limited or Anthology Series

Beef - WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession) - WINNER

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) - WINNER

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession) - WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) - WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Writing for a Drama Series

Beau Willimon (Star Wars: Andor)

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer (Bad Sisters)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul)

Peter Gould (Better Call Saul)

Jesse Armstrong (Succession) - WINNER

Craig Mazin (The Last of Us)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Directing For a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron (Star Wars: Andor)

Dearbhla Walsh (Bad Sisters)

Andrij Parekh (Succession)

Mark Mylod (Succession) - WINNER

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Peter Hoar (The Last of Us)

Mike White (The White Lotus)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) - WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) - WINNER

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) - WINNER

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) - WINNER

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso)

Christopher Storer (The Bear) - WINNER

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Tim Burton (Wednesday)

Writing For a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty)

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky (Only Murders in the Building)

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Christopher Storer (The Bear) - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef) - WINNER

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) - WINNER

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef) - WINNER

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) - WINNER

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Directing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin (Beef) - WINNER

Jake Schreier (Beef)

Carl Franklin (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Paris Barclay (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (Fleishman is in Trouble)

Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)

Writing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin (Beef) - WINNER

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg (Prey)

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (Swarm)

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER

Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - WINNER

Late Night With Seth Myers

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Special (Live)

75th Annual Tony Awards

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - WINNER

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna