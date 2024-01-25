Oscars 2024: Here are the 13 unlucky actors who you'll be shocked have never won an Oscar
An Academy Award is the most sought after accolade in the film industry - though not everyone has got their hands on one.
Awards season is in full swing following the Oscars announcement of their 2024 shortlist and every actor, director and filmmaker are keeping their fingers crossed that this year will be their year.
The 96th edition of the ceremony has welcomed some of the globe's most loved actors over the years with the likes of the iconic Katharine Hepburn holding the record for the most Oscars with four wins - all for Best Actress.
However, it may shock you that some of the finest actors, actresses and filmmakers are yet to have their name etched onto an Oscar trophy.
Here are the top 10 biggest names in films that are yet to pick up an Oscar during their acting career.