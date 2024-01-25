All Sections
Oscars 2024: Here are the 13 unlucky actors who you'll be shocked have never won an Oscar

An Academy Award is the most sought after accolade in the film industry - though not everyone has got their hands on one.

By Graham Falk
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT

Awards season is in full swing following the Oscars announcement of their 2024 shortlist and every actor, director and filmmaker are keeping their fingers crossed that this year will be their year.

The 96th edition of the ceremony has welcomed some of the globe's most loved actors over the years with the likes of the iconic Katharine Hepburn holding the record for the most Oscars with four wins - all for Best Actress.

However, it may shock you that some of the finest actors, actresses and filmmakers are yet to have their name etched onto an Oscar trophy.

Here are the top 10 biggest names in films that are yet to pick up an Oscar during their acting career.

Believe it or not but Bradley Cooper has not yet picked up an Oscar despite 12 nominations since 2013. That could change this year though after his remarkable appearance in Maestro.

1. Bradley Cooper

Believe it or not but Bradley Cooper has not yet picked up an Oscar despite 12 nominations since 2013. That could change this year though after his remarkable appearance in Maestro. Photo: Shuttershock

One of the world's most loved Hollywood stars, Norton has been nominated three times for an Oscar, twice for Supporting Actor in the late 90s and once for Best Actor in 2015 but has been pipped to the post each time.

2. Edward Norton

One of the world's most loved Hollywood stars, Norton has been nominated three times for an Oscar, twice for Supporting Actor in the late 90s and once for Best Actor in 2015 but has been pipped to the post each time.

We had to double - heck triple - check this one. Michelle Pfeiffer doesn't have an Oscar? Sadly, the news is true. She has been nominated for Best Actress twice and Best Supporting Actress once but is yet to be given that coveted trophy.

3. Michelle Pfeiffer

We had to double - heck triple - check this one. Michelle Pfeiffer doesn't have an Oscar? Sadly, the news is true. She has been nominated for Best Actress twice and Best Supporting Actress once but is yet to be given that coveted trophy. Photo: Getty Images

One of the world's most celebrated actors has been nominated just two times for an Oscar, winning neither. We are quite frankly stunned, shocked and little bit appalled.

4. Helena Bonham Carter

One of the world's most celebrated actors has been nominated just two times for an Oscar, winning neither. We are quite frankly stunned, shocked and little bit appalled. Photo: Getty

