Doing It Again Tour: Girl In Red announces Glasgow show - here's how to get tickets, pre-sale and more
Norwegian singer-songwriter Girl In Red will perform in Glasgow this summer as part of her upcoming UK tour.
As well as her Barrowland Ballroom performance, the artist will stop in Dublin, Manchester and London before heading to Brussels for the European leg of her tour.
Girl In Red is set to release her latest album, I'm Doing It Again Baby!, on April 12 and will be touring North America from April 16.
Here's everything you need to know about Girl In Red's UK tour dates, when tickets go on sale and if pre-sale is available.
Doing It Again UK and Ireland tour dates
Girl In Red will kick off her 2024 European tour in August, and perform in Glasgow on Thursday, August 29.
Here are all of her upcoming UK tour dates:
- Tuesday, August 27 2024 - Dublin 3Arena
- Thursday, August 29 2024 - Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom
- Sunday, September 01 2024 - Manchester O2 Apollo
- Tuesday, September 03 2024 - London OVO Arena Wembley
When do Girl In Red tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Girl In Red's 2024 tour go on sale at 10am on March 15.
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, See Tickets or AXS depending on venue.
Girl In Red pre-sale
To access pre-sale tickets for Girl In Red's 2024 tour, there are several options.
Fans can register their details via Girl In Red's website to receive access to artist presale tickets, which go on sale 10am on Wednesday, March 13. A pre-sale link will be sent out by 11am on Tuesday, March 12 and fans must register before 9.55am on Wednesday to access tickets.
In addition, there will be a Gigs In Scotland pre-sale for Girl In Red's Barrowland Ballroom show which begins at 10am on Wednesday, March 13. Fans must sign up via Gigs In Scotland's website to purchase tickets. There are also likely to be venue-specific pre-sale options available for her other UK shows.
How much are tickets?
The price of tickets for Girl In Red's UK tour will vary from venue to venue,
Tickets for her Manchester show start at £37.80, with tickets for her London gig starting at £43.75. There is no information available on how much tickets will cost for her Glasgow or Dublin shows.
