Five of the most eagerly anticipated albums of 2024 including from The Jesus and Mary Chain
These are some of the records we're most looking forward to this year.
With a new year underway, it's time to draw a line under the inevitable 'best of' lists of the past 12 months and start looking forward.
It's already shaping up to be a great year for concerts, with massive Scottish gigs already announced by the likes of Taylor Swift, The Killers, Green Day and Pink.
And there are also plenty of new records for music fans to get excited about, including these five potential chart-toppers.
Bob Vylan - Humble as the Sun
An intriguing English duo who mix elements of a number of genres including grime, punk rock, hip hop and metal, Bob Vylan's new album 'Humble as the Sun' will be their first since winning the unlikely double of the MOBO for Best Alternative Music Act and Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards. It's released on April 5.
The Libertines - All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade
When The Libertines released their eponymous second album 20 years ago you'd not have bet on them lasting another two weeks, never mind two decades. Pete and Carl seem to be in fine fettle in 2024 though, with the likely lads preparing to release fourth studio album 'All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade' on March 8.
The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
This five-piece London indie outfit are as close to a sure thing as you're likely to find in the music industry. Lauded for their theatrical live performances, they've already won a Brit Award (the Rising Star prize) without releasing an album. That'll be rectified when their debut comes out on February 2.
Idles - TANGK
Post-punk rockers Idles have become one of the most highly acclaimed live bands on the planet in recent years and lead singles 'Dancer' and 'Grace' suggest that their fifth studio album could be their best to date. Co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead), TANGK comes out on February 16.
Coinciding with the 40th anniversary of being formed in East Kilbride - and 39 years after debut album Psychocandy - Scotland's Jesus and Mary Chain will release their eighth studio album on March 8. It's the Reid brothers' second record since the band reunited at Coachella in 2007 with Scarlett Johansson on backing vocals.
