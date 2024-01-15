These are some of the records we're most looking forward to this year.

The Jesus and Mary Chain will return with a new album this year.

With a new year underway, it's time to draw a line under the inevitable 'best of' lists of the past 12 months and start looking forward.

It's already shaping up to be a great year for concerts, with massive Scottish gigs already announced by the likes of Taylor Swift, The Killers, Green Day and Pink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there are also plenty of new records for music fans to get excited about, including these five potential chart-toppers.

Bob Vylan - Humble as the Sun

An intriguing English duo who mix elements of a number of genres including grime, punk rock, hip hop and metal, Bob Vylan's new album 'Humble as the Sun' will be their first since winning the unlikely double of the MOBO for Best Alternative Music Act and Best Album at the Kerrang! Awards. It's released on April 5.

The Libertines - All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade

When The Libertines released their eponymous second album 20 years ago you'd not have bet on them lasting another two weeks, never mind two decades. Pete and Carl seem to be in fine fettle in 2024 though, with the likely lads preparing to release fourth studio album 'All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade' on March 8.

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

This five-piece London indie outfit are as close to a sure thing as you're likely to find in the music industry. Lauded for their theatrical live performances, they've already won a Brit Award (the Rising Star prize) without releasing an album. That'll be rectified when their debut comes out on February 2.

Idles - TANGK

Post-punk rockers Idles have become one of the most highly acclaimed live bands on the planet in recent years and lead singles 'Dancer' and 'Grace' suggest that their fifth studio album could be their best to date. Co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead), TANGK comes out on February 16.

The Jesus and Mary Chain - Glasgow Eyes