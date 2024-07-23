Pop signer Gabrielle will open the Summer Night series of concerts at Glasgow's Kelvingrove Bandstand. | Gabrielle

A singer responsible for a series of huge British pop hits is playing a Scottish park.

Double Brit Award winner Gabrielle is probably still best known for her huge debut single Dreams which topped the UK charts in 1993.

Since then she’s enjoyed a string of hits including Going Nowhere, Give Me a Little More Time, Walk On By, East 17 duet If You Ever, Rise, and Out of Reach (which featured in the soundtrack to Bridget Jones's Diary).

There’s also been eight studio albums and four compilations albums.

Now she’s celebrating three decades since her debut with a tour entitled 30 Years of Dreaming and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with an upcoming date at Glasgow’s Summer Nights series of concerts. held at Kelvingrove Bandstand.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Gabrielle playing Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Gabrielle plays Glasgow’s Summer Nights series on Tuesday, July 23.

Is there a support act for Gabrielle at Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Unusually, organisers have yet to confirm who will be playing with Gabrielle, short of saying there will be ‘special guests’.

During the majority of her ‘30 Years of Dreaming’ tour, she’s been supported by Lighthouse Family lead singer Tunde Baiyewu, but there’s been no news on whether he’ll be at the Summer Nights gig.

What are the stage times for Gabrielle at Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Other saying that doors will open at 6.30pm, organisers have yet to confirm stage times. If it runs similarly to comparable gigs at the venue, expect the support to be onstage sometime between 7pm and 7.30pm, with Gabrielle playing from 8.30pm and the show to end by 10.30pm. These are estimates only though, so arrive in plenty of time if you don’t want to miss anything.

Are there age restrictions for the Gabrielle Kelvingrove Bandstand gig?

Organisers say that the concert is “not suitable” for under-14s and that under-6s will not be admitted. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Can I get tickets to see Gabrielle at Kelvingrove Bandstand?

If you are looking for a last minute ticket then you are out of luck - they’re completely sold out. Check for any last minute releases here.

What’s Gabrielle’s likely setlist?

Gabrielle has been playing a broadly similar setlist for her ‘30 Years of Dreaming’ shows. Expect to hear the majority of the following, played at a gig at the Royal Albert Hall:

Thank You When a Woman Give Me a Little More Time Sunshine Don't Need The Sun To Shine Fallen Angel A Place In Your Heart I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) Free Teardrops If You Ever Miss You Sorry Walk on By Shine Young and Crazy Rise Out of Reach Dreams

