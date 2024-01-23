Future Islands are one of the bands performing at the Kelvingrove Bandstand, in Glasgow, this summer.

It may only be January, but the lineup for Glasgow's Summer Nights at the Bandstand series of gigs has already been announced.

Previously featuring a diverse range of artists including Suede, Brian Wilson, Pixies, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Belinda Carlisle, it will be returning to the venue located in the city's Kelvingrove Park.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is playing and what will it cost for a ticket?

Here are the acts, the dates, and the all-important ticket prices (which will, inevitably, have a booking fee (BF) added).

Tuesday, July 23 – Gabrielle £49.50 + BF

Wednesday, July 24 – The Midnight £32.50 + BF

Thursday, July 25 – Johnny Marr £40 + BF

Friday, July 26 – Bill Bailey £45 + BF

Tuesday, July 30 – Future Islands £35 + BF

Thursday, August 1 – Squeeze £45 + BF

Friday, August 1 – The Teskey Brothers £42.50 + BF

Saturday, August 3 – Ziggy Alberts £32.50 + BF

Wednesday, August 7 – The Saw Doctors £42.50 + BF

Thursday, August 8 – Echo & the Bunnymen £45 + BF

Friday, August 9 – Echo & the Bunnymen £45 + BF

Saturday, August 10 – Bananarama £45 + BF

How can I buy a ticket?

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, January 26, at 9am here. They often sell out quickly so make sure you're logged in to your Ticketmaster account in advance - or create an account if you don't have one.

What can I expect from the venue?