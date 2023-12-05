Who will be Christmas number 1 in 2023? Here are the latest odds, including Shane MacGowan and The Pogues odds after the singer's sad death.

While the make-up of the charts have changed, the coveted spot of Christmas number one is still very much an achievement for any artist - especially now LadBaby has pulled out of the running.

With downloads now included in the final tally, many former Christmas favourites are making a run for number one over the past few years and even rock icon Rage Against The Machine have managed to nab a festive number one in recent years.

So who will top the charts in 2023 on December 25? Here are the latest odds for Christmas one in the UK.*

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl - 1/4 One of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time, Fairytale of New York, is the current favourite to take the number one slot at Christmas - and it would be a great tribute to the late Shane McGowan who died on November 30 aged just 65. Photo Sales

2 . Wham! - 7/2 Icons of the 1980s George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley are expected to push for the number one slot at Christmas with their classic hit Last Christmas. Photo Sales

3 . Mariah Carey - 11/1 All she wants for Christmas is you - and perhaps a UK Christmas number one? Photo Sales