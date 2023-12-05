All Sections
Favourite For Christmas Number 1: The 10 artists who are favourite to be Xmas Number One this year - including Taylor Swift

Who will be Christmas number 1 in 2023? Here are the latest odds, including Shane MacGowan and The Pogues odds after the singer's sad death.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 15:54 GMT
While the make-up of the charts have changed, the coveted spot of Christmas number one is still very much an achievement for any artist - especially now LadBaby has pulled out of the running.

With downloads now included in the final tally, many former Christmas favourites are making a run for number one over the past few years and even rock icon Rage Against The Machine have managed to nab a festive number one in recent years.

So who will top the charts in 2023 on December 25? Here are the latest odds for Christmas one in the UK.*

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

One of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time, Fairytale of New York, is the current favourite to take the number one slot at Christmas - and it would be a great tribute to the late Shane McGowan who died on November 30 aged just 65.

1. The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl - 1/4

Icons of the 1980s George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley are expected to push for the number one slot at Christmas with their classic hit Last Christmas.

2. Wham! - 7/2

All she wants for Christmas is you - and perhaps a UK Christmas number one?

3. Mariah Carey - 11/1

Swifties can get anything to number one, so odds on T Swift hitting Christmas number one are still pretty solid this year.

4. Taylor Swift - 11/1

Swifties can get anything to number one, so odds on T Swift hitting Christmas number one are still pretty solid this year. Photo: Getty

