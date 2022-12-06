From Mr Blobby and Cliff Richard, to X Factor winners and Queen’s Bohemium Rhapsody (twice), some memorable songs have been crowned the official Christmas Number 1.
While claiming the top spot in the festive charts isn’t as competitive as it once was, it’s still a highly sought after accolade in the music industry.
This year the race to claim the number 1 starts at 12.01am on Friday, December 16, and runs until 11.50pm on Thursday, December 22.
The winner will be revealed live on BBC Radio 1's Official Chart Show from 4pm on Friday December 23, with the full top 100 published online on OfficialCharts.com at 5.45pm on the same day.
Here are the top contenders, according to the bookies.
1. LadBaby
They haven't even revealed what their 2022 song is called yet, but charity festive duo LadBaby are hot 5/5 favourites to claim their fifth consecutive festive chart-topper in support of the Trussell Trust. If they do claim the top spot they will also land the record for most Christmas number 1s (which they currently hold jointly with The Beatles).
Photo: Contributed
2. Baddiel, Sinner and The Lightning Seeds
With England through to the quarter-finals of the World Cup it's perhaps no surprise that football-related songs are in contention for the Christmas top spot, with odds of 7/2. Leading the pack is Three Lions, the song originally written by The Lightning Seeds' Ian Ian Broudie with comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel for the 1996 European Football Championships.
Photo: CATHERINE IVILL
3. Lewis Capaldi
Self-styled 'Scotland's Beyonce' Lewis Capaldi is third favourite for the festive accolade with odds of 6/1. His latest single 'Pointless' is taken from upcoming second album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent'.
Photo: Paras Griffin
4. The Pogues
A number of Christmas classics always chart highly at this time of year. In 2022 the leading familiar festive earworm, with odds of 6/1, is 'Fairytale of New York' by The Pogues, and featuring Kirsty MacColl. Both censored and uncensored versions will count towards its chart progress.
Photo: Stephen Lovekin