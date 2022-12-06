Christmas Number 1 2022: Here is every Christmas number one in the 1990s
Here is every Christmas number one between the years 1990 and 1999. How many do you remember, and which are your favourite?
Tamagotchis, curtain haircuts, Furbys and your parents asking you to come off the internet as they needed to make a phone call. The 1990s were certainly a time to be alive!
The emergence of Britpop brought around the Oasis vs Blur debate, while Girl Power and platform shoes seemed to conquer all. Michael Jackson asked us to think about the trees and TLC reiterated a scrubs was a guy that would get no love and, finally, teen sensations Britney Spears saw out the decade with her pristene pop hits.
And while it may seem slightly less important in the year 2022, the race to be Christmas number one still held a pride of place in the calendar year for a number of musicians.
In the 90s, we had one group that managed a trio of number one hits, while one boy band made a Christmas hit that a generation would never forget.
So, without further ado, here is every Christmas number one from the year 1990 all the way to 1999.
How many do you remember?