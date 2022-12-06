Here is every Christmas number one between the years 1990 and 1999. How many do you remember, and which are your favourite?

Tamagotchis, curtain haircuts, Furbys and your parents asking you to come off the internet as they needed to make a phone call. The 1990s were certainly a time to be alive!

The emergence of Britpop brought around the Oasis vs Blur debate, while Girl Power and platform shoes seemed to conquer all. Michael Jackson asked us to think about the trees and TLC reiterated a scrubs was a guy that would get no love and, finally, teen sensations Britney Spears saw out the decade with her pristene pop hits.

And while it may seem slightly less important in the year 2022, the race to be Christmas number one still held a pride of place in the calendar year for a number of musicians.

In the 90s, we had one group that managed a trio of number one hits, while one boy band made a Christmas hit that a generation would never forget.

So, without further ado, here is every Christmas number one from the year 1990 all the way to 1999.

How many do you remember?

1. 1990: Cliff Richard - Saviour's Day The 1990s started with Christmas king Cliff Richard, who topped the charts with Saviour's Day. Photo: Simone Joyner

2. 1991: Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody/These Are The Days Of Our Lives Originally released in October 1975, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was re-released and double sided with These Are The Days Of Our Lives in December 1991. It spent nine weeks at Number 1 across Christmas that year and into the new year. Photo: Ian Tyas

3. 1992: Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You An all time classic, Whitney took Dolly Parton's 1970s hit and made it one of the most loved songs of all time. It spent 10 weeks at the top of the charts and was Christmas number one in 1992. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

4. 1993: Mr Blobby - Mr Bloody Queen and Whitney Houston was followed by the nightmarish hit Mr Blobby, complete with a children's choir offering up backing vocals. Terrifying. Photo: Andrew Powell