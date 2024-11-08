There have been many cultural changes when it comes to celebrating Christmas since the 1990s.

The decade saw the rise of Britpop and the Spice Girls’ own brand of “girl power” as well as the release of iconic festive films such as Home Alone.

But for many, thinking of the festive period in the 90s brings back nostalgia-tinted memories of colourful tree lights, homemade decorations and listening to the radio to find out who was crowned Christmas number one – a British festive tradition in its own right.

The official race to become Christmas Number 1 was exciting not just for the musicians in the running, but for those at home gathered around the radio waiting to hear the victorious song with tapes at the ready.

It may not feel quite as monumental in the age of streaming, but being named number one at Christmas is still held in high regard by many.

In the nineties, one band managed the achievement not just once, but three times while boy bands also managed to climb to the top. And that’s without mentioning… some of the more unexpected songs on the chart.

So, without further ado, here is every Christmas number one from the year 1990 all the way to 1999. How many do you remember?

1 . 1990: Cliff Richard – Saviour's Day With big shoes to fill after the previous year's number one song by Band Aid, it was Cliff Richard's track Saviour's Day which topped the charts in 1990.

2 . 1991: Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody/These Are The Days Of Our Lives Originally released in October 1975, the double-sided re-release of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody with These Are The Days Of Our Lives in December 1991 saw it spend nine weeks at Number 1 over the festive period and into the new year.

3 . 1992: Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You Becoming Christmas Number 1 in 1992 and spending 10 weeks at the top of the charts, Whitney Houston's version of Dolly Parton's I Will Always Love You made it one of the most loved songs of all time.