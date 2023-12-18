Mr Blobby has one, as does Bob the Builder, and several winners of the X Factor we've long forgotten about - but, remarkably, several of the most famous festive songs of all time didn't hit the Christmas top spot.

Wham's 'Last Christmas' is one of ther most popular Christmas songs of all time - but didn't hit number one on the big day.

Here are five that either peaked two early, too late, or had too much competition.

Frankie Goes to Hollywood: The Power of Love

Along with East 17's 'Stay', this is one of the most popular Christmas songs that doesn't even mention Christmas. The video for the song features the Nativity of Jesus though, while the single's cover is The Assumption of the Virgin. It was released on November 19, 1984, and topped the charts, only to be overtaken by Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wham: Last Christmas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob Geldolf and Midge Ure's star-packed charity single also put paid to Wham's Christmas classic topping the charts in 1984 - relegating it to number two. It's since become second most streamed Christmas song of all time behind Mariah Carey, who had to wait until 2020 for 'All I Want For Christmas is You' to hit number 1.

Wizzard: I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day

It has appeared in the British Christmas top 40 every Christmas since 2011, but remarkably Roy Woods' festive earworm has never placed above number four. Initially coming out in December 1973 it had the misfortune to be put up against Slade's all-conquering 'Merry Xmas Everyone' which stayed at number one for five weeks.

Kirsty McColl & The Pogues: Fairytale of New York

It seems unbelievable that one of the most beloved Christmas songs of all time didn't top the charts, but it was beaten by The Pet Shop Boys' decidedly non-Christmassy cover of 'Always on my Mind'. A campaign to get it to number one this year following the death of Pogues lead singer Shane MacGowan is currently ongoing.

Aled Jones: Walking in the Air