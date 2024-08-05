Simon Neil gets his anger out with new band Empire State Bastard. Cr: Getty Images. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Core Festival welcomed a Scottish rock king back to his roots and delivered another noise fuelled weekend, writes Graham Falk.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a triumphant debut last year, Core Festival returned to Glasgow at the weekend, bringing some of the biggest names in the alternative and Scottish music scene for another three-day event packed with face-smashing alternative metal.

Bringing the UKs burgeoning metal scene right into the heart of Scotland, Core saw its main stage may moved just a few hundred yards this year, from the Maryhill Community Centre to the Woodside Halls. However, with Scottish rock royalty in the shape of Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro headlining with side project Empire State Bastard, Core had upped its ante in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I had spent the previous day seeing theatre shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, so arriving in the mid-afternoon on the Sunday of the festival to be confronted by American post-hardcore icons The Fall Of Troy (****) was definitely a case of “now for something a little different”. And we like that.

The band is fronted by one of the most talented guitar players on the planet in Thomas Erak, and the Seattle native is responsible for me putting my XboX controller through my TV screen in my early 20s, when his riff from FCPREMIX became so difficult to complete it forced a “rage quit” of epic proportions. A song he wrote aged just 16, quite how he plays it all live without missing a note is anyone’s guess. A supreme guitar talent, it has been too long since The Fall of Troy were in Scotland and the baying crowd were treated to a smart selection of new and old songs from their back catalogue.

Then it was time for the main course - Empire State Bastard (****). A super group if you will, Simon Neil wrote debut album Rivers of Heresy alongside long-time friend Oceansize’s Mike Vennart, with Slayer’s Dave Lombardo and Naomi Macleod of Bitch Falcon joining on drums and bass respectively. Volatile and confrontational, the band are quite the departure from what we may have heard previously from the duo of Neil and Vennart, but they are no less exciting live.

Prowling the stage topless and screeching, like a moustached Sweeney Todd, Neil is still every inch the fearless showman he was during his early days in Biffy Clyro. Sure, the Kilmarnock rock god can now headline the world’s biggest music festivals, write UK number one albums and comfortably sell out the Hydro, but this is where his empire was built: playing jaggy guitar lines and releasing blood curdling screams into a battered mic, with the walls dripping in the sweat of his audience. This is a live show that thrives on sheer energy, not pyrotechnics - and the collective know exactly how to do it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad