Death Cab For Cutie are coming to Glasgow - and bringing The Postal Service with them. (Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine)

Gibbard, who is best known of the singer, songwriter and guitarist of Death Cab For Cutie will be playing their award winning album 2023 'Transatlanticism' in full at Glasgow's OVO Hydro - and he will also be playing his side project The Postal Service along to play their iconic debut album Give Up at the same time for a special co-headline gig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour 20-year anniversary tour has already sold out all over the United States and now, due to popular demand, 47-year-old Gibbard will drag both his bands across the pond in order to play some special select dates as he celebrates two of his most loved albums.

While Transatlanticism was the band's fourth album, songs such as 'The New Year' and 'Title and Registration' saw the band enjoy popularity, huge record sales and appearances on hit TV shows, such as The OC, which catapulted them into global stardom and has kept them their ever since.

As for Gibbard's side project, The Postal Service's 'Give Up' album released in the same year gained just as much loved from the indie rock fan base and now fans can finally hear both albums in full, back to back.

Death Cab For Cutie/The Postal Service UK tour dates 2024

Aug 23 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Aug 24 -​ Cardiff, Utilita Arena

Aug 25 - London, Victoria Park

Death Cab For Cutie/The Postal Service Glasgow support

Scottish fans of the bands are in for an extra special treat with Teenage Fanclub confirmed as the band's main support. One of the biggest ever Scottish indie acts, the Glasgow band will provide back up for the tour as part of a superb three band bill.

Death Cab For Cutie/The Postal Service Glasgow - when is the gig?

The award winning alternative act take their 20 year anniversary gig in to Glasgow's OVO Hydro, with the confirmed date of the gig is Friday 23 August 2024

The bands have announced various ways to grab tickets for the gig, with all ticketing options below.

Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service presale

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gibbard fronted bands will have three separate presale tickets event for their Glasgow Hydro show. The presales begin as follows:

OVO presale is underway now and runs until Friday 23 February 2024 at 8am. Information on how to sign up to OVO presale events are available here. You can purchase your tickets if signed up to OVO presale here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Death Cab themselves have a presale underway until Friday 23 February at 8am. Access to the artist presale is available here.

GigsInScotland also have a presale underway from now until Friday 23 February at 8am. Access GigsInScotland presale here.