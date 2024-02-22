Indie-rock favourites James to play Outer Hebrides show for the first time

British indie-rock band James are to play their first ever gig in the Outer Hebrides this summer.

The Manchester outfit, who formed more than 40 years ago, will be headlining the Hebridean Celtic Festival on the Isle of Lewis.

The group, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, will be following in the footsteps of previous "HebCelt" headliners Van Morrison, The Waterboys, The Fratellis, The Proclaimers, Runrig, Deacon Blue and Texas.

James were formed in Mancheter in 1982. Picture: Lewis Knaggs

James will be appearing in the grounds of Lews Caste in Stornoway in July, weeks after a major tour of UK arenas earlier in the summer.

HebCelt, which has revealed its full line-up for the event, has also announced a headline appearance from festival favourites Skipinnish, who are due to perform at Edinburgh Castle this summer.

Scottish pop-rock favourites Del Amitri will also be headlining the event 30 years after their last appearance in Stornoway.

Other new acts added to the festival line-up include Anna Massie, Gnoss, Alana, Alice Macmillan, Alasdair White, Keith Morrison, Baskery, Evie Waddell, Ferris and Sylvester, Elles Bailey, Genticorum, Scott C. Park and Teud.

The Hebridean Celtic Festival, which is held in Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis, each July, has been valued at £3.6 million for the local economy. Picture: Colin Cameron

Jim Glennie, bassist with James, said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be playing at this year's HebCelt – what an amazing part of the world to be playing a gig in. I'm a big fan of Lewis and very much looking forward to another visit.”

HebCelt programmer Michelle Shields said: "We’re beyond excited to share the full line-up for HebCelt 2024. It’s shaping up to be one of the best festivals yet, with the team working hard behind the scenes to put together an incredible weekend of music and culture.

"We’re particularly excited to add some more extraordinary headliners to proceedings, including the mighty James, whose epic sing-along hits will get a very warm welcome from the HebCelt crowd.

“As ever, we have sought to programme the festival in a way which caters to a whole range of musical tastes and helps create a warm, lively atmosphere that we think all ages will enjoy.