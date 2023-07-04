All Sections
One the world's most loved musicians, Dave Grohl is never short of an inspiring quotes. Cr: Getty ImagesOne the world's most loved musicians, Dave Grohl is never short of an inspiring quotes. Cr: Getty Images
One the world's most loved musicians, Dave Grohl is never short of an inspiring quotes. Cr: Getty Images

Dave Grohl quotes: 10 of the most interesting, funny and best quotes from the Foo Fighters man

Foo Fighters will head to Hampden Park in 2024 as part of their seven date UK tour. In Dave Grohl, the Foos have one of rock's most loved frontmen. Here are his best quotes.

By Graham Falk
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST

Few musicians can claim to have been in one life changing band but Dave Grohl can confidently say he has been in TWO - and that's before we even discuss his stint as the drummer of Queens Of The Stone Age.

Starting out as the drummer for legendary grunge band Nirvana, the Ohio born Grohl has been the face of rock icons Foo Fighters since the mid-90s, churning out hit after hit. The man is like no other.

Grohl is not only an iconic musician though, the 54-year-old frontman is one of the most loved and most quotable men in rock music, with some of his most famous quotes becoming life mantras that rock fans can believe in wholeheartedly.

So, as the anticipation for their 2024 Hampden Park gig grows, we decided to piece together 10 of Grohl's best quotes on life, music and all in between.

1. On the late, great Taylor Hawkins

"Tearing through the room like an F5 tornado of hyperactive joy was Taylor Hawkins, my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet. Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate, and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we ever played together. I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight, igniting a musical "twin flame" that still burns to this day. Together, we have become an unstoppable duo, onstage and off, in pursuit of any and all adventure we can find. We are absolutely meant to be, and I am grateful that we found each other in this lifetime."

1. On the late, great Taylor Hawkins

“Tearing through the room like an F5 tornado of hyperactive joy was Taylor Hawkins, my brother from another mother, my best friend, a man for whom I would take a bullet. Upon first meeting, our bond was immediate, and we grew closer with every day, every song, every note that we ever played together. I am not afraid to say that our chance meeting was a kind of love at first sight, igniting a musical “twin flame” that still burns to this day. Together, we have become an unstoppable duo, onstage and off, in pursuit of any and all adventure we can find. We are absolutely meant to be, and I am grateful that we found each other in this lifetime.”

2. On performing live

"That's one of the great things about music. You can sing a song to 85,000 people and they'll sing it back for 85,000 different reasons"

2. On performing live

“That’s one of the great things about music. You can sing a song to 85,000 people and they’ll sing it back for 85,000 different reasons"

3. On his friend and band mate Kurt Cobain of Nirvana

"If only he could have seen the joy that his music brought to the world, maybe he could have found his own. My life was forever changed by Kurt, something I never had the chance to say while he was still with us, and not thanking him for that is a regret I will have to live with until we are somehow reunited. Not a day goes by when I don't think of our time together, and when we meet in my dreams there's always a feeling of happiness and calm, almost as if he's just been hiding, waiting to return."

3. On his friend and band mate Kurt Cobain of Nirvana

"If only he could have seen the joy that his music brought to the world, maybe he could have found his own. My life was forever changed by Kurt, something I never had the chance to say while he was still with us, and not thanking him for that is a regret I will have to live with until we are somehow reunited. Not a day goes by when I don't think of our time together, and when we meet in my dreams there's always a feeling of happiness and calm, almost as if he's just been hiding, waiting to return."

4. On the courage that comes with being a musician

"Courage is a defining factor in the life of any artist. The courage to bare your innermost feelings, to reveal your true voice, or to stand in front of an audience and lay it out there for the world to see. The emotional vulnerability that is often necessary to summon a great song can also work against you when sharing your song for the world to hear. This is the paralysing conflict of any sensitive artist. A feeling I've experienced with every lyric I've sung to someone other than myself. Will they like it? Am I good enough? It is the courage to be yourself that bridges those opposing emotions, and when it does, magic can happen."

4. On the courage that comes with being a musician

“Courage is a defining factor in the life of any artist. The courage to bare your innermost feelings, to reveal your true voice, or to stand in front of an audience and lay it out there for the world to see. The emotional vulnerability that is often necessary to summon a great song can also work against you when sharing your song for the world to hear. This is the paralysing conflict of any sensitive artist. A feeling I’ve experienced with every lyric I’ve sung to someone other than myself. Will they like it? Am I good enough? It is the courage to be yourself that bridges those opposing emotions, and when it does, magic can happen.”

