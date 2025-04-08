Chappell Roan Edinburgh Ticket Presale and Prices: How to see the star at the Royal Highland Showgrounds
One of the biggest new pop stars of recent years has announced a huge gig in Edinburgh.
Chappell Roan rose to global fame after her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became a sleeper hit months after its release in 2023 - thanks to the single Good Luck, Babe! which went top 10 around the world.
Further hits followed, including Hot to Go! and Pink Pony Club, and she won the award for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.
Her concert last year at Glasgow’s O2 Academy was one of the hottest gigs of the year, selling out far in advance, and there’s good news for Scottish fans, as she’s coming back in summer 2025.
When is Chappell Roan playing Scotland?
Chappell Roan will play Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds at part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts on Tuesday, August 26.
When are tickets on sale for Chappell Roan?
Tickets for the gig go onsale at 9am on Friday, April 11. You can find them here.
Make sure you have a Ticketmaster account, know your password, and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.
Are there any presales for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig?
As has become common, there are several ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.
Sign up to the Summer Sessions newsletter here and you will be sent a code to access tickets from 9am on Wednesday, April 9.
Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 9am on Thursday, April 10. To access, register here.
Ticketmaster also have a presale starting at 9am on Thursday, April 10, which you can access by registering here.
How much will Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig tickets cost?
Official prices have not yet been released, but Sam Fender is playing the same venue as part of the Summer Sessions four days before Chappell Roan. His tickets are priced at £71.50-£104.50, so expect the prices to be similar for Chappell Roan.
Where else is Chappell Roan playing?
Chappell Roan is currently only playing two other gigs in the UK this summer - as part of the Reading and Leeds Festival.
Are there any age restrictions for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh show?
It’s over 12s only for the gig and anybody under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult per group of four under-16s).
No support act has been announced yet - but special guests will be confirmed in due course. Watch this space.
