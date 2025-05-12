Callum Beattie charity nominated for prestigious award

Scottish singer-songwriter Callum Beattie has hailed Hamilton-based Ups And Downs Theatre Group as “superstars” after its nomination for this year’s Pride of Scotland Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beattie is patron of the parent-led charity dedicated to young people with Down Syndrome and their families, which takes its members from all backgrounds, ages and abilities.

The group performed a memorable week-long show at the Hamilton Town House to mark its 30th anniversary, performances which lead to them being shortlisted in a new category at the prestigious awards - the P&O Cruises Inspiration Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It honours a remarkable individual or group who inspires everyone around them, or the wider world, with their positive spirit and awe-inspiring journey to achieve, or overcome, adversity – and Beattie, who was a guest performer on each of the five nights, insists the nomination is well deserved.

Help: S3 Hamilton College pupil Daniel Ford was among the helpers at the show.

“Being a patron of Ups And Downs (along with my manager Dave) is one of the greatest honours of my life,” he said. “Spending time with the cast is the best thing we do every year. They are all absolute superstars. I’m delighted to hear of their nomination. It’s well deserved as they really are an inspiration to so many.”

The Ups And Downs annual performance is always memorable but this year’s week-long showcase was extra-special as the significant milestone was marked, with pupils from nearby Hamilton College playing a role in making the event a success.

Ably assisted by singers from the school on three of the five nights, the theatre group performed a selection of No. 1 hits from the past 30 years before the cast wowed the audience with their production of a Teeny Shop of Terrors, based on the musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamilton College has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with the local charity, doing whatever it can to help over the years. Former Head of Science Shelda Pirie is currently a board member and said: “Following the success of our 30th anniversary show, we are extremely proud to have been nominated for the Pride of Scotland Inspiration award this year.

Support: Ups and Downs patron Callum Beattie on stage at Hamilton College's 40th anniversary concert.

“Hamilton College has generously supported the Ups and Downs Theatre Group for over 15 years and we truly believe the support we received this year played an important part in our recognition.

“The involvement of the singers from Hamilton College added significant value to the overall sound on the night, enhancing both the volume and clarity on stage. Their contribution was key in helping us deliver such a memorable and professional show. We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to the Hamilton College pupils who volunteered their time during show week to sell programmes and raffle tickets. Their assistance was a great help and contributed to the welcoming and supportive atmosphere throughout the week.”