Celtic rock band Skerryvore tells of 'absolutely revolting end' to 'incredible' Australia tour
Band Skerryvore have told of an “absolutely revolting end” to their tour of Australia after their car was broken into and their musical instruments stolen.
The Celtic rock band, which has been touring Australia since February, said their guitar and bagpipes had been taken, as well as a laptop and camera.
The band, who were in Melbourne when the break-in occurred, had played their final gig on the tour at the Celtic Music Festival on Monday. They said the guitar that had been taken was a USA Sunburst Fender Telecaster.
Posting on social media, alongside photographs of smashed glass beside a silver car, as well as pictures of band members playing the stolen instruments, Skerryvore said: “An absolutely revolting end to what has been an incredible tour of Australia! Bagpipes, guitar, laptop and camera and more...stolen from car in the city this morning.
“If any Melbourne pawn shops get offered a set of pipes or a USA Sunburst Fender Telecaster...or anyone spots them popping up online, please get in touch!!”
