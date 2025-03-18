Celtic rock band Skerryvore tells of 'absolutely revolting end' to 'incredible' Australia tour

Skerryvore was on a tour of Australia

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Band Skerryvore have told of an “absolutely revolting end” to their tour of Australia after their car was broken into and their musical instruments stolen.

The Celtic rock band, which has been touring Australia since February, said their guitar and bagpipes had been taken, as well as a laptop and camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band, who were in Melbourne when the break-in occurred, had played their final gig on the tour at the Celtic Music Festival on Monday. They said the guitar that had been taken was a USA Sunburst Fender Telecaster.

​Skerryvore was touring Australia.

Posting on social media, alongside photographs of smashed glass beside a silver car, as well as pictures of band members playing the stolen instruments, Skerryvore said: “An absolutely revolting end to what has been an incredible tour of Australia! Bagpipes, guitar, laptop and camera and more...stolen from car in the city this morning.