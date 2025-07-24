The venue is also adding an optional £1 donation to support grass roots venues and artists.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scots arena has become the largest venue in the UK to drop all fees on merchandise sold by artists at their shows.

Glasgow’s second largest arena Braehead Arena say the move will create a massive difference to the income of performers – with commissions and fees meaning they hand over up to 25 per cent of merch sales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Braehead Arena, which is now operated by TDL Media, is the first arena and the largest venue to commit to not charging artists fees for selling merch.

The arena – home of the Glasgow Clan ice hockey team - has hosted artists including Oasis, Alice in Chains, Paul Weller, Kelly Clarkson, INXS, Blondie, SUM 41, Bob Dylan, Jean Michele Jarre, Snoop Dog, Blink-182 and Beyoncé.

Braehead Arena is the second largest arena in Glasgow. | Dirt Comms

New chief executive Russ Smith insists that it is “vital” that larger venues in particular support artists to safeguard the future of music.

Make sure you keep up to date with Arts and Culture news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Smith said: “It's important that we demonstrate we’re really for music and for musicians – we are not just trying to jump on a trend. We really care about this.

“That's why we have taken the decision to drop all fees and commission charges on merch sold here by or for artists playing the arena.

“We hope this commitment will help ensure a bright future for music and musicians, especially here in Scotland where there’s so much talent we should all be proud of.”

Venue adds optional £1 donation to support grass roots venues and artists

The venue is also adding an optional £1 donation to every ticket sold for all live music shows which will be donated in full to the Live Trust to help grass roots venues and artists survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russ added: “It is very much an optional donation though. I know times are tough for everyone right now but hope fans will see the benefit of adding the extra £1 – we offer free parking for all shows here which may help.”

Chief executive Russ Smith says it is “vital” to support artists. | Dirt Comms

The move comes as they announce a partnership with Ghostwriter Consultancy and Events who manage venues around the UK and are committed to the fee-free merch sales pledge at their other sites too.

Carl Bathgate, commercial director at Ghostwriter, said: "We are extremely proud to be the live music partners of Braehead Arena as it fills a clear gap in terms of capacity in Glasgow.

“Our aim is to deliver a much-needed versatile space that provides more opportunities for artists at this level to connect with their fans and create unforgettable live experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the first arena in the UK to adopt our model, Braehead joins our growing family of venues committed to supporting artists by not charging commission on merchandise sales.

“With rising costs of touring and the shift to streaming, artists depend more on merchandise sales to let them earn money and continue touring.