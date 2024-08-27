Oasis Reunion Scotland: Here's every song the band played on their last 13 Scottish gigs

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 27th Aug 2024, 10:40 BST
Liam Gallagher onstage at Murrayfield Stadium the last time Oasis played Scotland.Liam Gallagher onstage at Murrayfield Stadium the last time Oasis played Scotland.
Liam Gallagher onstage at Murrayfield Stadium the last time Oasis played Scotland. | TSPL
It’s official: the Oasis reunion is coming to Scotland.

It’s been 30 years since Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe, and 15 years since the warring Gallagher brothers broke up the band in 2009.

Despite that long absence the Manchester group’s popularity has never waned, with both Gallaghers enjoying successful careers after going their separate ways.

Rumours of a reunion have been rife for years, but the siblings’ strained relationship - often amplified on social media - made it look unlikely.

But now it’s on, with a world tour starting in the UK and two gigs at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 8, 2025.

To whet your appetitite for the gigs, we’re taking a look back at the band’s last 13 visits north of the border - and what songs they played.

Here are the setlists to take fans down memory lane.

September 12, 2002: Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

  1. Hello
  2. The Hindu Times
  3. Hung in a Bad Place
  4. Go Let It Out
  5. Columbia
  6. Morning Glory
  7. Stop Crying Your Heart Out
  8. Little by Little
  9. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  10. Live Forever
  11. Better Man
  12. She's Electric
  13. Born on a Different Cloud
  14. Acquiesce
  15. Force of Nature
  16. Don't Look Back in Anger
  17. Some Might Say
  18. My Generation

November 13, 2002: Braehead Arena, Glasgow

  1. Hello
  2. The Hindu Times
  3. Hung in a Bad Place
  4. Go Let It Out
  5. Columbia
  6. Morning Glory
  7. Stop Crying Your Heart Out
  8. Little by Little
  9. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  10. Live Forever
  11. Better Man
  12. She's Electric
  13. Born on a Different Cloud
  14. Acquiesce
  15. Force of Nature
  16. Don't Look Back in Anger
  17. Some Might Say
  18. My Generation

November 14: Braehead Arena, Glasgow

  1. Hello
  2. The Hindu Times
  3. Hung in a Bad Place
  4. Go Let It Out
  5. Columbia
  6. Morning Glory
  7. Stop Crying Your Heart Out
  8. Little by Little
  9. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  10. Live Forever
  11. Better Man
  12. She's Electric
  13. Born on a Different Cloud
  14. Acquiesce
  15. Force of Nature
  16. Don't Look Back in Anger
  17. Some Might Say
  18. My Generation

May 15, 2005: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

  1. Turn Up the Sun
  2. Lyla
  3. Bring It On Down
  4. Morning Glory
  5. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  6. Stop Crying Your Heart Out
  7. The Importance of Being Idle
  8. A Bell Will Ring
  9. Live Forever
  10. Little by Little
  11. The Meaning of Soul
  12. Mucky Fingers
  13. Champagne Supernova
  14. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  15. Songbird
  16. Wonderwall
  17. Don't Look Back in Anger
  18. My Generation

June 29, 2005: Hampden Park, Glasgow

  1. Turn Up the Sun
  2. Lyla
  3. Bring It On Down
  4. Morning Glory
  5. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  6. Little by Little
  7. The Importance of Being Idle
  8. Love Like a Bomb
  9. Guess God Thinks I'm Abel
  10. The Meaning of Soul
  11. Live Forever
  12. Mucky Fingers
  13. Champagne Supernova
  14. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  15. Songbird
  16. Wonderwall
  17. Don't Look Back in Anger
  18. My Generation

December 12, 2005: AECC, Aberdeen

  1. Turn Up the Sun
  2. Lyla
  3. Bring It On Down
  4. Morning Glory
  5. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  6. The Importance of Being Idle
  7. The Masterplan
  8. Songbird
  9. A Bell Will Ring
  10. Acquiesce
  11. Live Forever
  12. Mucky Fingers
  13. Wonderwall
  14. Champagne Supernova
  15. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  16. Guess God Thinks I'm Abel
  17. The Meaning of Soul
  18. Don't Look Back in Anger
  19. My Generation

December 14, 2005: SECC, Glasgow

  1. Turn Up the Sun
  2. Lyla
  3. Bring It On Down
  4. Morning Glory
  5. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  6. The Importance of Being Idle
  7. The Masterplan
  8. Songbird
  9. A Bell Will Ring
  10. Acquiesce
  11. Live Forever
  12. Mucky Fingers
  13. Wonderwall
  14. Champagne Supernova
  15. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  16. Guess God Thinks I'm Abel
  17. The Meaning of Soul
  18. Don't Look Back in Anger
  19. My Generation

December 15, 2005: SECC, Glasgow

  1. Turn Up the Sun
  2. Lyla
  3. Bring It On Down
  4. Morning Glory
  5. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  6. The Importance of Being Idle
  7. Talk Tonight
  8. Songbird
  9. A Bell Will Ring
  10. Acquiesce
  11. Live Forever
  12. Mucky Fingers
  13. Wonderwall
  14. Champagne Supernova
  15. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  16. Guess God Thinks I'm Abel
  17. The Meaning of Soul
  18. Don't Look Back in Anger
  19. My Generation

November 1, 2008: AECC, Aberdeen

  1. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  2. Lyla
  3. The Shock of the Lightning
  4. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  5. The Meaning of Soul
  6. To Be Where There's Life
  7. Waiting for the Rapture
  8. The Masterplan
  9. Songbird
  10. Slide Away
  11. Morning Glory
  12. Ain't Got Nothin'
  13. The Importance of Being Idle
  14. I'm Outta Time
  15. Wonderwall
  16. Supersonic
  17. Don't Look Back in Anger
  18. Falling Down
  19. Champagne Supernova
  20. I Am the Walrus

November 2, 2008: AECC, Aberdeen

  1. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  2. Lyla
  3. The Shock of the Lightning
  4. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  5. The Meaning of Soul
  6. To Be Where There's Life
  7. Waiting for the Rapture
  8. The Masterplan
  9. Songbird
  10. Slide Away
  11. Morning Glory
  12. Ain't Got Nothin'
  13. The Importance of Being Idle
  14. I'm Outta Time
  15. Wonderwall
  16. Supersonic
  17. Don't Look Back in Anger
  18. Falling Down
  19. Champagne Supernova
  20. I Am the Walrus

November 4, 2008: SECC, Glasgow

  1. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  2. Lyla
  3. The Shock of the Lightning
  4. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  5. The Meaning of Soul
  6. To Be Where There's Life
  7. Waiting for the Rapture
  8. The Masterplan
  9. Songbird
  10. Slide Away
  11. Morning Glory
  12. Ain't Got Nothin'
  13. The Importance of Being Idle
  14. I'm Outta Time
  15. Wonderwall
  16. Supersonic
  17. Don't Look Back in Anger
  18. Falling Down
  19. Champagne Supernova
  20. I Am the Walrus

November 5, 2008: SECC, Glasgow

  1. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  2. Lyla
  3. The Shock of the Lightning
  4. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  5. The Meaning of Soul
  6. To Be Where There's Life
  7. Waiting for the Rapture
  8. The Masterplan
  9. Songbird
  10. Slide Away
  11. Morning Glory
  12. Ain't Got Nothin'
  13. The Importance of Being Idle
  14. I'm Outta Time
  15. Wonderwall
  16. Supersonic
  17. Don't Look Back in Anger
  18. Falling Down
  19. Champagne Supernova
  20. I Am the Walrus

June 17, 2009: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

  1. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  2. Lyla
  3. The Shock of the Lightning
  4. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  5. Roll With It
  6. To Be Where There's Life
  7. Waiting for the Rapture
  8. The Masterplan
  9. Songbird
  10. Slide Away
  11. Morning Glory
  12. My Big Mouth
  13. The Importance of Being Idle
  14. Half the World Away
  15. I'm Outta Time
  16. Wonderwall
  17. Supersonic
  18. Live Forever
  19. Don't Look Back in Anger
  20. Falling Down
  21. Champagne Supernova
  22. I Am the Walrus
