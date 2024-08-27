Oasis Reunion Scotland: Here's every song the band played on their last 13 Scottish gigs
It’s been 30 years since Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe, and 15 years since the warring Gallagher brothers broke up the band in 2009.
Despite that long absence the Manchester group’s popularity has never waned, with both Gallaghers enjoying successful careers after going their separate ways.
Rumours of a reunion have been rife for years, but the siblings’ strained relationship - often amplified on social media - made it look unlikely.
But now it’s on, with a world tour starting in the UK and two gigs at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 8, 2025.
To whet your appetitite for the gigs, we’re taking a look back at the band’s last 13 visits north of the border - and what songs they played.
Here are the setlists to take fans down memory lane.
September 12, 2002: Corn Exchange, Edinburgh
- Hello
- The Hindu Times
- Hung in a Bad Place
- Go Let It Out
- Columbia
- Morning Glory
- Stop Crying Your Heart Out
- Little by Little
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Live Forever
- Better Man
- She's Electric
- Born on a Different Cloud
- Acquiesce
- Force of Nature
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- Some Might Say
- My Generation
November 13, 2002: Braehead Arena, Glasgow
- Hello
- The Hindu Times
- Hung in a Bad Place
- Go Let It Out
- Columbia
- Morning Glory
- Stop Crying Your Heart Out
- Little by Little
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Live Forever
- Better Man
- She's Electric
- Born on a Different Cloud
- Acquiesce
- Force of Nature
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- Some Might Say
- My Generation
November 14: Braehead Arena, Glasgow
- Hello
- The Hindu Times
- Hung in a Bad Place
- Go Let It Out
- Columbia
- Morning Glory
- Stop Crying Your Heart Out
- Little by Little
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Live Forever
- Better Man
- She's Electric
- Born on a Different Cloud
- Acquiesce
- Force of Nature
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- Some Might Say
- My Generation
May 15, 2005: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
June 29, 2005: Hampden Park, Glasgow
- Turn Up the Sun
- Lyla
- Bring It On Down
- Morning Glory
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Little by Little
- The Importance of Being Idle
- Love Like a Bomb
- Guess God Thinks I'm Abel
- The Meaning of Soul
- Live Forever
- Mucky Fingers
- Champagne Supernova
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Songbird
- Wonderwall
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- My Generation
December 12, 2005: AECC, Aberdeen
- Turn Up the Sun
- Lyla
- Bring It On Down
- Morning Glory
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- The Importance of Being Idle
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- A Bell Will Ring
- Acquiesce
- Live Forever
- Mucky Fingers
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Guess God Thinks I'm Abel
- The Meaning of Soul
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- My Generation
December 14, 2005: SECC, Glasgow
- Turn Up the Sun
- Lyla
- Bring It On Down
- Morning Glory
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- The Importance of Being Idle
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- A Bell Will Ring
- Acquiesce
- Live Forever
- Mucky Fingers
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Guess God Thinks I'm Abel
- The Meaning of Soul
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- My Generation
December 15, 2005: SECC, Glasgow
- Turn Up the Sun
- Lyla
- Bring It On Down
- Morning Glory
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- The Importance of Being Idle
- Talk Tonight
- Songbird
- A Bell Will Ring
- Acquiesce
- Live Forever
- Mucky Fingers
- Wonderwall
- Champagne Supernova
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Guess God Thinks I'm Abel
- The Meaning of Soul
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- My Generation
November 1, 2008: AECC, Aberdeen
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Lyla
- The Shock of the Lightning
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- The Meaning of Soul
- To Be Where There's Life
- Waiting for the Rapture
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- Slide Away
- Morning Glory
- Ain't Got Nothin'
- The Importance of Being Idle
- I'm Outta Time
- Wonderwall
- Supersonic
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- Falling Down
- Champagne Supernova
- I Am the Walrus
November 2, 2008: AECC, Aberdeen
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Lyla
- The Shock of the Lightning
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- The Meaning of Soul
- To Be Where There's Life
- Waiting for the Rapture
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- Slide Away
- Morning Glory
- Ain't Got Nothin'
- The Importance of Being Idle
- I'm Outta Time
- Wonderwall
- Supersonic
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- Falling Down
- Champagne Supernova
- I Am the Walrus
November 4, 2008: SECC, Glasgow
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Lyla
- The Shock of the Lightning
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- The Meaning of Soul
- To Be Where There's Life
- Waiting for the Rapture
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- Slide Away
- Morning Glory
- Ain't Got Nothin'
- The Importance of Being Idle
- I'm Outta Time
- Wonderwall
- Supersonic
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- Falling Down
- Champagne Supernova
- I Am the Walrus
November 5, 2008: SECC, Glasgow
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Lyla
- The Shock of the Lightning
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- The Meaning of Soul
- To Be Where There's Life
- Waiting for the Rapture
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- Slide Away
- Morning Glory
- Ain't Got Nothin'
- The Importance of Being Idle
- I'm Outta Time
- Wonderwall
- Supersonic
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- Falling Down
- Champagne Supernova
- I Am the Walrus
June 17, 2009: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Lyla
- The Shock of the Lightning
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Roll With It
- To Be Where There's Life
- Waiting for the Rapture
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- Slide Away
- Morning Glory
- My Big Mouth
- The Importance of Being Idle
- Half the World Away
- I'm Outta Time
- Wonderwall
- Supersonic
- Live Forever
- Don't Look Back in Anger
- Falling Down
- Champagne Supernova
- I Am the Walrus
