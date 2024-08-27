Liam Gallagher onstage at Murrayfield Stadium the last time Oasis played Scotland. | TSPL

It’s official: the Oasis reunion is coming to Scotland.

It’s been 30 years since Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe, and 15 years since the warring Gallagher brothers broke up the band in 2009.

Despite that long absence the Manchester group’s popularity has never waned, with both Gallaghers enjoying successful careers after going their separate ways.

Rumours of a reunion have been rife for years, but the siblings’ strained relationship - often amplified on social media - made it look unlikely.

But now it’s on, with a world tour starting in the UK and two gigs at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 8, 2025.

To whet your appetitite for the gigs, we’re taking a look back at the band’s last 13 visits north of the border - and what songs they played.

Here are the setlists to take fans down memory lane.

September 12, 2002: Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

Hello The Hindu Times Hung in a Bad Place Go Let It Out Columbia Morning Glory Stop Crying Your Heart Out Little by Little Cigarettes & Alcohol Live Forever Better Man She's Electric Born on a Different Cloud Acquiesce Force of Nature Don't Look Back in Anger Some Might Say My Generation

November 13, 2002: Braehead Arena, Glasgow

November 14: Braehead Arena, Glasgow

May 15, 2005: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Turn Up the Sun Lyla Bring It On Down Morning Glory Cigarettes & Alcohol Stop Crying Your Heart Out The Importance of Being Idle A Bell Will Ring Live Forever Little by Little The Meaning of Soul Mucky Fingers Champagne Supernova Rock 'n' Roll Star Songbird Wonderwall Don't Look Back in Anger My Generation

June 29, 2005: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Turn Up the Sun Lyla Bring It On Down Morning Glory Cigarettes & Alcohol Little by Little The Importance of Being Idle Love Like a Bomb Guess God Thinks I'm Abel The Meaning of Soul Live Forever Mucky Fingers Champagne Supernova Rock 'n' Roll Star Songbird Wonderwall Don't Look Back in Anger My Generation

December 12, 2005: AECC, Aberdeen

Turn Up the Sun Lyla Bring It On Down Morning Glory Cigarettes & Alcohol The Importance of Being Idle The Masterplan Songbird A Bell Will Ring Acquiesce Live Forever Mucky Fingers Wonderwall Champagne Supernova Rock 'n' Roll Star Guess God Thinks I'm Abel The Meaning of Soul Don't Look Back in Anger My Generation

December 14, 2005: SECC, Glasgow

December 15, 2005: SECC, Glasgow

November 1, 2008: AECC, Aberdeen

Rock 'n' Roll Star Lyla The Shock of the Lightning Cigarettes & Alcohol The Meaning of Soul To Be Where There's Life Waiting for the Rapture The Masterplan Songbird Slide Away Morning Glory Ain't Got Nothin' The Importance of Being Idle I'm Outta Time Wonderwall Supersonic Don't Look Back in Anger Falling Down Champagne Supernova I Am the Walrus

November 2, 2008: AECC, Aberdeen

November 4, 2008: SECC, Glasgow

November 5, 2008: SECC, Glasgow

June 17, 2009: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh