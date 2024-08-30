Californian rock band Blink-182 have played a career-spanning 24-song set at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.
The trio last year released their ninth studio album One More Time... last year and played seven songs from it at the gig, which had been rescheduled from 2023.
But there was also plenty of time to play their biggest hits, including All The Small Things, The Rock Show and What’s My Age Again.
They’ll return to the venue tonight (August 30) to do it all again.
Here’s 13 pictures of them in action, and their full setlist.
What did Blink-182 play at their Glasgow OVO Hydro gig?
The band played the following:
Feeling This
The Rock Show
Man Overboard
Aliens Exist
DANCE WITH ME
Bored to Death
EDGING
Up All Night
MORE THAN YOU KNOW
Stay Together for the Kids
Not Now
CAN'T GO BACK
I Miss You
Down
When Your Heart Stops Beating
There Is
FUCK FACE
ANTHEM PART 3
Always
What's My Age Again?
First Date
All the Small Things
Dammit