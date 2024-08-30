Blink-182 were playing the first of two shows at the OVO Hydro.Blink-182 were playing the first of two shows at the OVO Hydro.
Blink-182 at the OVO Hydro: Here are 13 pictures from the Glasgow gig - and full setlist

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Aug 2024, 12:17 BST

The rockers were playing the first of two gig at the venue.

Californian rock band Blink-182 have played a career-spanning 24-song set at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

The trio last year released their ninth studio album One More Time... last year and played seven songs from it at the gig, which had been rescheduled from 2023.

But there was also plenty of time to play their biggest hits, including All The Small Things, The Rock Show and What’s My Age Again.

They’ll return to the venue tonight (August 30) to do it all again.

Here’s 13 pictures of them in action, and their full setlist.

What did Blink-182 play at their Glasgow OVO Hydro gig?

The band played the following:

Feeling This

The Rock Show

Man Overboard

Aliens Exist

DANCE WITH ME

Bored to Death

EDGING

Up All Night

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

Stay Together for the Kids

Not Now

CAN'T GO BACK

I Miss You

Down

When Your Heart Stops Beating

There Is

FUCK FACE

ANTHEM PART 3

Always

What's My Age Again?

First Date

All the Small Things

Dammit

The concert featured a spectacular light show.

1. Light up

The concert featured a spectacular light show. | Calum Buchan

Huge screens meant everybody had a good view.

2. Screened

Huge screens meant everybody had a good view. | Calum Buchan

The band played a career-spanning 23-song playlist.

3. Sprawling setlist

The band played a career-spanning 23-song playlist. | Calum Buchan

The band opened their set with Feeling This.

4. Opener

The band opened their set with Feeling This. | Calum Buchan

