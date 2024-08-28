With some tickets still available, here's everything you need to know about Blink-182's Glasgow shows from likely setlist to stage times.

Blink-182 will play two huge gigs in Glasgow this week after being forced to postpone their previously scheduled shows.

Best known for hits such as What’s My Age Again? and All the Small Things, the hugely popular American pop punk band will perform for two nights at the OVO Hydro following their headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blink-182 delivered a high-energy set that had the crowd jumping and singing. | Mark Bickerdike

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Blink-182’s Glasgow shows on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30, including stage times, likely setlist and more.

Blink-182 support Glasgow

The Story So Far will support Blink-182 in Glasgow, having already joined the group during shows in Belfast and Ireland.

Formed in 2007 the band have released five studio albums, including their 2024 record I Want to Disappear.

Blink-182 Glasgow stage times

Whether you’re looking to get to the Hydro early to secure a good spot or preparing to arrive just as Blink-182 kick off their set, you need to know timings for the event.

While still subject to change, organisers have released the following stage times for Blink-182 in Glasgow.

Doors open: 6.30pm

Event starts: 7.30pm

Show ends: 10.15pm

Based on previous concerts, fans can expect The Story So Far to begin their set at 7.30pm while Blink-182 may appear onstage from around 8.45pm.

Blink-182 setlist Glasgow

As part of their run of festival slots and rescheduled tour dates, Blink-182’s current setlist has broadly remained the same each night.

As always, fans should expect some variation each night whether that’s different snippets during Dammit, or some songs being switched around, added or removed from the setlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeling This

The Rock Show

Man Overboard

Aliens Exist

DANCE WITH ME

Bored to Death

EDGING

Up All Night

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

Stay Together for the Kids

Not Now

CAN'T GO BACK

I Miss You

Down

When Your Heart Stops Beating (+44 cover)

There Is (Box Car Racer cover)

FUCK FACE

ANTHEM PART 3

Always

What's My Age Again?

First Date

All the Small Things

Dammit

Encore: ONE MORE TIME

Can you still get Glasgow tickets?

There are still some Blink-182 tickets available for the band’s Glasgow show this month.

Blink-182 will play the OVO Hydro this week. | Getty Images for iHeartMedia

While those looking to attend their Thursday night show will be unable to book tickets online - as it is less than 24 hours before the gig - fans can chance their luck at the OVO Hydro Box Office from 3pm on the day of the event.