Blink-182 Glasgow: What you need to know about Hydro gigs from setlist and stage times to support act
Blink-182 will play two huge gigs in Glasgow this week after being forced to postpone their previously scheduled shows.
Best known for hits such as What’s My Age Again? and All the Small Things, the hugely popular American pop punk band will perform for two nights at the OVO Hydro following their headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festival.
Here’s everything you need to know about Blink-182’s Glasgow shows on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30, including stage times, likely setlist and more.
Blink-182 support Glasgow
The Story So Far will support Blink-182 in Glasgow, having already joined the group during shows in Belfast and Ireland.
Formed in 2007 the band have released five studio albums, including their 2024 record I Want to Disappear.
Blink-182 Glasgow stage times
Whether you’re looking to get to the Hydro early to secure a good spot or preparing to arrive just as Blink-182 kick off their set, you need to know timings for the event.
While still subject to change, organisers have released the following stage times for Blink-182 in Glasgow.
Doors open: 6.30pm
Event starts: 7.30pm
Show ends: 10.15pm
Based on previous concerts, fans can expect The Story So Far to begin their set at 7.30pm while Blink-182 may appear onstage from around 8.45pm.
Blink-182 setlist Glasgow
As part of their run of festival slots and rescheduled tour dates, Blink-182’s current setlist has broadly remained the same each night.
As always, fans should expect some variation each night whether that’s different snippets during Dammit, or some songs being switched around, added or removed from the setlist.
- Feeling This
- The Rock Show
- Man Overboard
- Aliens Exist
- DANCE WITH ME
- Bored to Death
- EDGING
- Up All Night
- MORE THAN YOU KNOW
- Stay Together for the Kids
- Not Now
- CAN'T GO BACK
- I Miss You
- Down
- When Your Heart Stops Beating (+44 cover)
- There Is (Box Car Racer cover)
- FUCK FACE
- ANTHEM PART 3
- Always
- What's My Age Again?
- First Date
- All the Small Things
- Dammit
- Encore: ONE MORE TIME
Can you still get Glasgow tickets?
There are still some Blink-182 tickets available for the band’s Glasgow show this month.
While those looking to attend their Thursday night show will be unable to book tickets online - as it is less than 24 hours before the gig - fans can chance their luck at the OVO Hydro Box Office from 3pm on the day of the event.
This will also be the case on Friday, though fans are still able to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster for Blink-182’s second Glasgow performance.
