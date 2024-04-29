Billie Eilish will be visiting Scotland as part of a huge world tour.

Billie Eilish has announced a string of British dates - but you’ll have to wait until summer 2025 to see her.

The singer’s highly-anticipated new album Hit Me Hard And Soft is set to be released on May 17, and she’ll be starting a world tour of the same name in September in North America.

Eilish has become one of the world’s most successful pop stars in recent years, winning nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, three Brit Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards.

Amidst those achievements she’s become the youngest person to headline Glastonbury, win all four main Grammy categories and lift two Oscars.

So there will be great excitement when she arrived in the UK next year - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two dates in Glasgow.

There’s likely to be huge demand for tickets - so here’s everything you need to know about getting one.

When is Billie Eilish playing the Glasgow OVO Hydro?

Billie Eilish will play the OVO Hydro on Monday, July 7, and Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Doors will open at 6.30pm for both shows.

Is there a support act?

Not support acts have been announced to date for Billie Eilish’s world tour.

When are tickets on sale for Billie Eilish’s two Glasgow Hydro gigs?

Tickets for both shows go on general sale at 12noon on Friday, May 3, here.

Is there a Billie Eilish ticket presale?

As has become standard practice for such tours there are several presales set to take place to allow fans to get their hands on tickets early.

If you are a customer of OVO, 02 or American Express you will be able to access tickets from 12noon on Tuesday, April 30.

Meanwhile, if you are registered with Gigs in Scotland, Live Nation, or the OVO Hydro, expect an email with a presale link that will work from 12noon on Thursday, May 2.

Our top tip is to try the fan presale via Billie Eilish’s own website. It allows those who preorder the new album to access a presale from 12noon on Tuesday, April 30. You don’t actually need to purchase anything though - just fill in your details here and you’ll get an email with a presale code.

How much will Billie Eilish tickets be?

The Billie Eilish OVO Hydro tickets are prices from £65.95 - £168.10 (plus booking fee), depending on where you are sitting or standing.

Are there age restrictions?

The standing section is over 14s only and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Seated tickets are 8 and over, with under 16s again having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Billie Eilish play?

We don’t know what Billie Eilish will play as she’s yet to start the tour. It’s highly probably that she’ll play most of her new album though, the tracklisting of which is as follows:

Skinny Lunch Chihiro Birds of a Feather Wildflower The Greatest L'Amour De Ma Vie The Diner Bittersuite Blue

Also expect to hear plenty of older material - here are her 10 most-played songs that are likely to make an appearance: