The American superstar will be coming to Scotland. Picture: Emma McIntyre / AFP

Fans of American superstar Billie Eilish can look forward to finally catching the pop-sensation live after confirmation she will be heading out on the road again.

Originally due to hit cities across the United Kingdom in 2020, Eilish fans were left disappointed when her world tour was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old’s album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ was a global smash hit in 2019, featuring pop anthems such as ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Bad Guy’. Rolling Stone confirmed the album was the year’s most successful ‘by a landslide’. So far, she has sold over 16 million albums worldwide and was one of the headline acts at the last Reading and Leeds festival.

During the pandemic, the singer worked on her second album, titled ‘Happier Than Ever’, and is set to release it in July, before touring the album worldwide in 2022.

Where will Billie Eilish be performing?

The teen has confirmed a host of dates across the UK for June 2022.

June 3 - The SSE Arena - Belfast

June 7 — Ao Arena, Manchester

June 8 — Ao Arena, Manchester

June 10 — The O2, London

June 11 — The O2, London

June 12 — The O2, London

June 14 — The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

June 15 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

June 16 — The O2, London

How much are tickets?

While ticket prices are not confirmed for all dates, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow have confirmed pricing will be between £46.60 - £98.80, including admin fee and fulfilment. The prices will be varied depending on if standing, or sitting. A max of 4 tickets per person and per household applies during presale, with a limit of 6 tickets per person and per household applying after general sale.

How can I get tickets to her Glasgow show?

Gigs in Scotland have announced a presale for the show, with presale beginning tomorrow, May 27, at 9am.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.