Big City 2024: Everything to know about Mogwai's new Glasgow festival including lineup & how to get tickets

Big City Festival is an exciting new addition to Glasgow’s event calendar, with a line-up hand picked by the city’s own Mogwai.

By Lauren Jack
Published 6th Feb 2024, 15:19 GMT
Scottish rock band Mogwai have announced Big City Festival, a new self-curated music event which is set to take place in Glasgow later this year.

Big City 2024 will see Mogwai play their first Scottish show since 2022 at Queen’s Park, with a line-up which includes Slowdive, Nadine Shah and Kathryn Joseph.

Slowdive will perform at Big City Festival in Glasgow. Image: GettySlowdive will perform at Big City Festival in Glasgow. Image: Getty
The all-day festival has been organised in partnership with Regular Music, with Mogwai having curated the line-up for their hometown.

Stuart Braithwaite, the band’s guitarist, said: “It’s great for us to have this event in our hometown of Glasgow. It’s an honour to have so many brilliant artists join us for what promises to be a special day.”

Here is everything you need to know about Big City Festival 2024.

When is Big City 2024?

The inaugural festival will take place on Saturday, June 29th.

Where will the festival take place?

Big City Festival will be held at Queen's Park in Glasgow, with a big top tent and two stages as well as a literary tent. Gates will open at 1pm on the day.

How to get tickets for Big City Festival?

Tickets for Big City Festival in Glasgow will go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 9th.

They are available from the Big City website and Ticketmaster.

Big City 2024 lineup

Big City Festival will be headlined by Mogwai alongside dream pop band Slowdive and others such as singer-songwriter Nadine Shah.

Kathryn Joseph PIC: Laura WardKathryn Joseph PIC: Laura Ward
Kathryn Joseph, the 2015 Scottish Album of the Year winner, is also set to perform with other acts including Beak>, Elisabeth Elektra and Michael Rother, a founding member of bands Neu! and Harmonia.

The full lineup:

  • Mogwai
  • Slowdive
  • Nadine Shah
  • Beak>
  • Michael Rother
  • Kathryn Joseph
  • Bdrmm
  • Cloth
  • Elisabeth Elektra
  • Free Love
  • Goat Girl
  • Sacred Paws

In addition to music there will be a literary tent run in conjunction with White Rabbit Books, a publisher dedicated to music and literature’s most innovative voices.

