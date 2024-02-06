Scottish rock band Mogwai have announced Big City Festival, a new self-curated music event which is set to take place in Glasgow later this year.

Big City 2024 will see Mogwai play their first Scottish show since 2022 at Queen’s Park, with a line-up which includes Slowdive, Nadine Shah and Kathryn Joseph.

Slowdive will perform at Big City Festival in Glasgow. Image: Getty

The all-day festival has been organised in partnership with Regular Music, with Mogwai having curated the line-up for their hometown.

Stuart Braithwaite, the band’s guitarist, said: “It’s great for us to have this event in our hometown of Glasgow. It’s an honour to have so many brilliant artists join us for what promises to be a special day.”

Here is everything you need to know about Big City Festival 2024.

When is Big City 2024?

The inaugural festival will take place on Saturday, June 29th.

Where will the festival take place?

Big City Festival will be held at Queen's Park in Glasgow, with a big top tent and two stages as well as a literary tent. Gates will open at 1pm on the day.

How to get tickets for Big City Festival?

Tickets for Big City Festival in Glasgow will go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 9th.

They are available from the Big City website and Ticketmaster.

Big City 2024 lineup

Big City Festival will be headlined by Mogwai alongside dream pop band Slowdive and others such as singer-songwriter Nadine Shah.

Kathryn Joseph PIC: Laura Ward

Kathryn Joseph, the 2015 Scottish Album of the Year winner, is also set to perform with other acts including Beak>, Elisabeth Elektra and Michael Rother, a founding member of bands Neu! and Harmonia.

The full lineup:

Mogwai

Slowdive

Nadine Shah

Beak>

Michael Rother

Kathryn Joseph

Bdrmm

Cloth

Elisabeth Elektra

Free Love

Goat Girl

Sacred Paws