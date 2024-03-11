Biffy Clyro will perform a series of special shows. Image: Getty

Biffy Clyro have announced they will perform six special shows in Glasgow and London later this year.

Named by the Scottish rock band as a "A Celebration Of Beginnings", Biffy Clyro will celebrate their first three albums by playing them in full across three nights in each city.

In an image shared on social media, a hand written sign also hints at an upcoming tenth album from Biffy Clyro.

With three dates set for Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom and the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London respectively, here's how fans can purchase tickets for Biffy Clyro's upcoming shows.

What are the dates for Biffy Clyro: A Celebration Of Beginnings?

Biffy Clyro will begin their three nights at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Thursday, October 24 by playing their 2002 debut album Blackened Sky in full.

The following night - Friday, October 25 - the trio will then perform their 2003 record The Vertigo Of Bliss. They will finish their series of special Glasgow shows on Saturday, October 26 by performing the entirety of their 2004 album Infinity Land.

It will follow Biffy Clyro's three shows in London at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire from October 20-22, and the group will also play a selection of songs from other albums.

Biffy Clyro London dates

Blackened Sky - Sunday, October 20, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

The Vertigo Of Bliss - Monday, October 21, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Infinity Land - Tuesday, October 22, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston of Biffy Clyro performing. Image: Getty

Biffy Clyro Glasgow dates

Blackened Sky - Thursday, October 24, Barrowland Ballroom

The Vertigo Of Bliss - Friday, October 25, Barrowland Ballroom

Infinity Land - Saturday, October 26, Barrowland Ballroom

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Biffy Clyro's A Celebration Of Beginnings shows will go on sale at 10am on Friday, March 15.

There is a maximum of 2 tickets per person, and they can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

For those looking to attend more than one night of Biffy's shows, tickets must be purchased separately for each date.

Biffy Clyro pre-sale

To receive access to Biffy Clyro pre-sale tickets, fans must register for "Team Biffy" updates with their email address.

Pre-sale tickets for Biffy Clyro go on sale at 10am on Tuesday, March 12.