Bad Omens have a fate with Glasgow. | Contributed

One of the biggest names in metal are set to play in Scotland.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in Richmond, Virginia, in 2015, Bad Omens released their debut self-titled album in 2016.

They were an instant success, with single The Worst in Me streamed millions of times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two further successful studio albums have followed in 2019’s Finding God Before God Finds Me and 2022’s The Death of Peace of Mind.

Since finding fame they’ve gained a reputation for being a ferocious live band.

They’ve recently announced a new UK tour for later this year, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to get a ticket.

When will Bad Omens be playing Glasgow?

The band will be playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Sunday, November 23, 2025. Doors will be at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where else are Bad Omens playing?

Bad Omens will be playing the following shows on their UK and Ireland tour:

November 21: Dublin 3Arena

November 23: Glasgow OVO Hydro

November 26: London Alexandra Palace

November 28: Manchester Co-op Live

November 29:Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

When can I buy tickets for Bad Omen’s Glasgow show?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, August 22, here.

Are there any presales for Bad Omens in Glasgow?

As has become standard, there are a few presales available.

There will be a fan presale starting at 10am on Tuesday, August 19, from 10am. To get a code, just sign up to the band’s mailing list here (just scroll to the bottom of the page).

Customers of OVO Energy will be able to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, August 20, here. If you aren’t with OVO it’s perhaps worth asking around friends and family to see if they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

02 mobile phone customers will also be able to access tickets, via the Priority App, from 10am on Wednesday, August 20.

Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting from Thursday, August 21, at 10am. Just register here.

Finally, there’s a venue presale starting at 10am on Thursday, August 21. Sign up to the Hydro newsletter here.

How much are tickets to see Bad Omens at the Hydro?

Depending on where you are sitting or standing, tickets will cost from £47.90 - £76.30 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is supporting Bad Omens at the Hydro?

No support has been announced for the Bad Omens gig - watch this space.

Are there any age restrictions for Bad Omens at the Glasgow Hydro?

It’s over 14s only in the standing areas and over 8s only in the seated areas. Everybody under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will Bad Omens be playing at their Glasgow Hydro gig?

As it’s the first gig of the tour, we don’t know what the band will play. Having said that, expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow - taken from the festival gigs they’ve been playing over the summer: